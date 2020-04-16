As Twitchy readers know, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy went on with Tucker Carlson and when asked about banning religious services in his state he said he ‘wasn’t thinking about the Bill of Rights when he did this’.

Because of course, he wasn’t.

Brit Hume lit him up:

He says consideration of the Bill of Rights is “above my pay grade.” He never says where he got the authority to overrule it. https://t.co/qtLWLW4hb6 — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 16, 2020

Give him Hell, Brit.

On what AUTHORITY does ol’ Phil get to tell his constituents their religious services are banned?

Folks, it’s official, we have let this crap go too far.

It’s universal now. The constitution has finally become worthless. If it’s invalid then the entire governmental system is. So where does there authority derive from ? — Gorthaur the Cruel (@larrymc37) April 16, 2020

Exactly !! As Paul Harvey always.. "And now you know…. the rest of the story" or at least the rest of the question — john hancock (@johnhan79583770) April 16, 2020

Didn't he, like all Governors, take an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States? — Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) April 16, 2020

We’re thinking these governors need a refresher on the Constitution … just sayin’.

Watched it last night….Phil Murphy is an embarrassment to himself…smh — Tweetie Pie 🌴🐬 (@texastweetiepie) April 16, 2020

Better to ask for forgiveness than permission — Deplorable Chief (Ret) (@paultara9) April 16, 2020

Science Brit. Science overrules the Constitution and Bill of Rights. — ldsanty (@ldsanty) April 16, 2020

Unreal he said that.

You know what, it’s not. We’d like to think it is unreal but from what we’re seeing in this current environment it’s all too real.

Exactly! He danced around it because he knows he is wrong!! — Robert Woods (@rawoods24) April 16, 2020

Above his pay grade he’s the governor of a state — freedomisntfree (@MFBrown81) April 16, 2020

My mouth fell open when he said it… — Teresa Olson (@tolson713) April 16, 2020

So did ours.

***

Related:

‘Wearing his cup as an n95 mask’: Dennis Miller’s interview with Hannity on Biden and his 2020 endorsements causes 1 HELLUVA Lefty meltdown

‘Arguably the most racist ad I’ve ever seen’: Chinese ad for laundry detergent jaw-DROPPINGLY racist (watch)