At Twitchy we read, listen to, and watch some messed-up stuff. It’s just part of the gig … but this ad out of China is a DOOZY.

Take a look:

Arguably the most racist ad I've ever seen. https://t.co/KT4DhFtMs6 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 16, 2020

Damn, that was RACIST.

So she sticks some sort of laundry detergent pod in the young black man’s mouth, shoves him into the washer, and after what sounds like a pretty painful rinse cycle, out pops a fairly clean and sparkling Chinese guy.

K.

Wow.

Speechless.

Cc: every Chinese propagandist on this website calling the United States racist pic.twitter.com/e1nR53wjBS — Carlos (@ChuckeEChaves) April 16, 2020

RIGHT?! How many ChiComs have we seen accuse America of being racist because we know the virus came from China? Not to mention our own Leftist media and some ridiculous Democrats … maybe we should send them this video and ask what they think about racist China.

WHAT — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 16, 2020

SAME.

That is beyond horrible. — Virtual Dr. Russ (@RussJohnsonMD) April 16, 2020

I remember this ad. Yeah this is bad. The ad it's based off of isn't any better. https://t.co/NnViMpkOc3 — 😷Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫 (@Autumn__Fox) April 16, 2020

And it just gets worse.

EH OH EL.

Did she just feed him a tide pod? — Nikkidarkangel (@YAlabaster) April 16, 2020

Yes, and then dumped him in the washing machine.

You know that face you make when the elderly gent down the street decides to take up ‘nude yoga’ during the lockdown because what the heck else is he going to do? Yup, just made that face.

Not even a contest. — G*yP*tri*t (@GayPatriotTM) April 16, 2020

Impressively awful.

Imagine the actor accepting that job to get in the washing machine? 😳 pic.twitter.com/YmwaqRNuVt — FreedomMatters✍🏼 (@Judi_GolfGirl) April 16, 2020

WTF … Is that real?? — priestess (@priestess68) April 16, 2020

‘Nuff said.