Oh look, Jim Acosta is being a derp again.

Gosh, we’re shocked.

Oh … wait.

No, we’re not.

Fact check: Trump does not have the right to do whatever he wants. https://t.co/mgtHQ1oSc8 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 15, 2020

Fact-check: Jim should be what we start calling the male version of ‘Karen’.

Dear Jim,

WTH do you know from facts? Asking for a friend. — TG (@Gardrail) April 16, 2020

Psh, facts? He works at CNN, he doesn’t need no stinkin’ facts.

And yet you guys fall for it every time and get your panties in a bunch. Who's the fool in this scenario? — Steve V (@stevo1962) April 16, 2020

Trump baits them over and over and over again.

And they take the bait over and over and over again.

Fact check: you are a biased partisan. Where did you study the Constitution?

Governors do not get to make laws that take away a citizens basic rights.#GoAway — ramius (@Pirate_News2020) April 16, 2020

Dear Diary,

Mean ol’ Trump said he can do whatever he wants … AND HE CAN’T, DIARY! HE JUST CAN’T! I’m so angry this time, Diary! Nobody understands me like you, Diary, I can always count on you to be on my side.

Love,

Jimmy

Fact check: Pen and a phone — David Look,fat I’m CornPop (@davidepearson) April 16, 2020

It was ok when Obama did it, duh.

Because Obama good, orange man BAD.

Hi. 2008 is calling and wants to know why you never made this point about president pen & phone while he ran roughshod & unchecked over the People. — Attila the Honeybun. (@TimMansplainsIt) April 16, 2020

But Acosta still thinks Acosta can. — Capt. Anton Zilwicki, RMN (@antonzilwicky54) April 15, 2020

Sad, ain’t it?

Jim has become a meme — GlennAC (@GlennAC14) April 15, 2020

Jim keeps making himself the story.

And any good journo knows that’s a mistake.

Of course, Jim’s not exactly what we’d call a good journo.

***

