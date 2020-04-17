You guys notice the only people shrieking about how we should keep our country closed are still getting paychecks? Gosh, we’re seeing a lot of people who have been forced onto unemployment, over 22 million of them in fact, who would like to get back to work.
Too bad partisan hacks like Joe Scarborough can’t seem to grasp that fact.
Trump propagandists misled millions of Americans into believing the medical community’s fears of the Coronavirus was an overblown hoax. They’re at it again. Millions of Americans are sadly still buying into these dangerous lies. I pray for their health and their loved ones.
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) April 17, 2020