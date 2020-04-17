We think Joe Biden was talking about reopening the country but we’re not sure … and clearly neither were they.

Watch.

The faces on CNN are priceless pic.twitter.com/plnuCAVXYl — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 17, 2020

Painful.

Cooper does a little better hiding his confusion but Gupta looks like he smelled a fart … he’s that confused. And they shouldn’t feel bad, nobody can figure out what the Hell Biden was talking about except it involved FDR and you know, the thing.

Is this REALLY the best the Democrats can do? REALLY?!

Hey, not that we’re complaining.

Anderson’s face is all “oh boy.. hope he picks a good VP” — Beth J (@Beth_J_) April 17, 2020

Seriously.

They all deserve one another. — jerZboyMediaUSA #GetAmericaWorkingAgain (@jerZboyUSA) April 17, 2020

This is true.

Dr Gupta. Neuro surgeon. He knows what’s happening here. — TMac (@TysonMacKay1) April 17, 2020

He might be wondering.

Why Dems? Why? — Andrew (@Fiqueli1) April 17, 2020

Look, Jack.

P A I N F U L #BackToWork — sharmassy (@sharmassy) April 17, 2020

So very painful.

You know when joe is talking about WW2 he’s speaking from first hand experience — naser (@naserMat) April 17, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, he remembers working side-by-side with FDR … totally.

***

Related:

‘Sick of these f**king MSNBC sh*t squirters’! Randy Quaid RIPS into MSNBC with 1 vulgar yet oddly poetic tweet and it’s PERFECT

‘They knew … and they LIED!’ Undercover Huber’s newest Steele dossier/FISA thread even MORE damning for FBI

‘STOP. REWRITING. HISTORY.’ Rep. Dan Crenshaw straight-up OWNS ‘conserva-blogger’ Jennifer Rubin in receipt-filled thread