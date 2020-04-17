Seems Noah Berlatsky is a teensy bit nervous about Trump working with governors to reopen the country. Apparently, if we do this, there will be piles of corpses in front of burger joints or something …

Because this isn’t totally insane and horrible … oh wait, it is.

But we just got done cleaning up all the corpses from the Net Neutrality thing, dammit.

Wait, he kept going.

EVERYBODY IS GOING TO DIE!

DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER, MASS HYSTERIA.

Dude, if you don’t want to go back to life feel free to stay hunkered down in your basement, but let the rest of the country choose for itself.

This is such a stupid tweet.

Evil employers don’t care about their employees, only lawsuits.

You know this dude is a blast at birthday parties.

Trending

You can’t control a virus, ya’ nob.

You can figure out the best way to deal with it and protect your people WITHOUT totally destroying your economy though.

Also, notice he wasn’t tough enough to tag Scott Adams while he was talking smack about him.

Typical.

And no dead bodies.

At least we don’t think so.

There ya’ go.

Ok, so it was inappropriate to laugh at this.

But we did.

Our bad.

That one BK over on that one street is a little dicey …

So rude.

Twitter never fails to bring them out of the woodwork.

True story.

***

Related:

‘When will Virginians reclaim their freedom?!’ Laura Ingraham calls Gov. Ralph ‘Coonman’ Northam out in a BIG way and HELL YEAH

You’re still getting PAID, hack! Joe Scarborough BLASTED by unemployed Americans for doing his best to keep the country shutdown

‘They knew … and they LIED!’ Undercover Huber’s newest Steele dossier/FISA thread even MORE damning for FBI

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericaNoah BerlatskyReopening AmericaTrump