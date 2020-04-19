As Twitchy readers know, Patton Oswalt made a fairly big jacka*s of himself on Saturday trying to shame Americans who desperately want the country to open so they can get back to their jobs and to their lives. Apparently, the out-of-touch, glorified voice actor (because that’s really what he) doesn’t seem to understand Americans aren’t just sitting home eating takeout and watching Netflix because many of them can’t afford to. He was roasted, but nobody hit him harder than Greg Gutfeld.

rich fat guy sitting on a mountain of cash tells you jackasses to suck it up https://t.co/jjQdp05CVd — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) April 18, 2020

We can’t help but notice the majority of people lecturing Americans about staying home aren’t in any danger of going without housing or food …

Now, you’d think if Patton wanted to debate Greg he’d have answered him directly but NOPE. The ‘little actor who couldn’t’ took a screenshot of what Greg tweeted and argued it for his followers because that’s what cowards do. Greg managed to see the tweet anyway and blasted him again:

so you're pro-swastika? I came out against them. But you find them ironic? please explain this you pathetic mocker of people whose jobs are in jeopardy. HAHAHA -who cares, they eat at fuddruckers! Where do you eat Patton? (my guess: on the toilet, quietly weeping). https://t.co/sBgpbbRzbG — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) April 19, 2020

On the toilet, quietly weeping.

And now we’re dead.

You're out of your depth, @greggutfeld. I'd stay down and let the ref finish his ten-count if I were you. — ☮️(((Michael Welch)))💙 (@MichaelWelchAct) April 19, 2020

Dude, walk away.

oh stop white knighting a comedian who wouldn't give you a lift home in the rain if you were injured and bleeding. it's beneath you, really. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) April 19, 2020

Surely Patton answered him directly this time, right?

Wrong.

Jeeeeezus. Lookit the 80s-style comedy deflection from a clip we ALL WATCHED, Greg. You’re what would happen if a boat act worked at INGSOC. Go yell at an intern for not bringing your fruit gummies quick enough. pic.twitter.com/Vfiwoee1Dc — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 19, 2020

Notice he addressed Greg but still doesn’t tag him.

What a vag.

The reason he isn’t actually quote tweeting @greggutfeld is because he is a nut less wonder who knows he would get ratiod. https://t.co/37E7usjlNL — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) April 19, 2020

What he said.

So @greggutfeld is richer than you (by your own admission), yet somehow “failed” 🤔 https://t.co/X9WXFOt8Hj — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) April 19, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Greg took one final swing that ended the whole thing:

so, this is what it's like when a comedian is working without writers? Christ. Patton, i'm still trying to figure out why you disagree with my distaste for using swastikas at protests. please explain (in-between gorging on chocolate chip cookie dough on the toilet) https://t.co/zLcV4Csg2y — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) April 19, 2020

Patton eating cookie dough on the toilet … thanks for that visual, Greg.

Oh, and while he didn’t bother to ever address Greg directly, Patton did retweet his brother’s defense of him:

Guys. @pattonoswalt just RT’ed his brother comparing him to George Carlin, in case you’re wondering how his night is going. pic.twitter.com/XD8C76B2tZ — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 19, 2020

Womp-womp.

Let’s all hope Patton gets off the toilet sometime soon.

***

Related:

‘Sideshow to delay opening’: Brit Hume shares 2 tweets that take the ‘magical COVID test number needed to open’ APART

#WHOLiedPeopleDied: WHO calling for ‘solidarity’ in the fight against #COVID19 BACKFIRES in a fairly spectacular way

DEMAND accountability: Drew Holden’s LENGTHY thread of media pushing fake Chinese numbers is un-effing-believable