As Twitchy readers know, Alyssa Milano has had a seriously horrible week, especially with her inability to #BelieveAllWomen because one of them has accused the guy she wants to be president of the country. Guess that whole, #MeToo thing goes completely out the window if a Democrat is accused, right Alyssa?

Notice the date and time of Alyssa’s tweet:

I was 7 years old and I didn’t realize it was wrong. I was 15 years old and I couldn’t see his face. I was 24 years old and I was scared I’d never work again. In solidarity…#WhyIDidntReport — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 9, 2020

Is it our imagination or does Alyssa have less than zero self-awareness?

Her own peeps (and a lot of Bernie supporters) were not exactly thrilled with her tweet:

this is beyond parody — Tray Bridgewater🌹🌐🤠 (@TrayBridgewater) April 9, 2020

Most of what Alyssa tweets IS beyond parody but we digress.

Always remember that you single-handedly destroyed the #MeToo movement. The right-wingers who refuse to believe women in the future will just say “Alyssa Milano told me even powerful men deserve due process” and they’ll be right to do so. — #MeTooUnlessItsBiden 🌹 (@knowemchomsky) April 9, 2020

Because you know, right-wingers always listen to Alyssa. We get what they’re trying to say here but c’mon, hold her accountable without the paranoid nonsense about the right. It’s doable.

Yet you’re casting aside Tara Reade who accuses Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her and you’re supporting the man she says assaulted her. I bet she’d say she didn’t report because of how powerful he was and she didn’t think she’d be believed because of it. Let that sink in. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 9, 2020

But Joe deserves due process or something.

Imagine if she’d have extended the same to Brett Kavanaugh.

We have to end the Biden campaign pic.twitter.com/wtVQ9weRBD — #StillVoteBernie🌹🌅✡️ (@DavidAgStone) April 9, 2020

Orange man bad though.

So much for that whole ‘zero tolerance’ thing.

You’ve got to be kidding me with this. God the nerve you have is unreal — Zatchery (@theZatchery) April 9, 2020

And then Tara Read happened, and i stopped caring coz i vote blue… — Owl Hoot Guillotine🦉 🌹🌙🐺🌎 (@OwlHoot14) April 9, 2020

pic.twitter.com/mIpPEGzAPy — I just want people to have healthcare (@TigerFa85032963) April 9, 2020

I have never been more disappointed by a former role model. I can't believe little daisy once looked up to you. Knowing that if my abuser had been a powerful Democrat politician you would have stood by him. — elf (@daisyelfling) April 9, 2020

Ouch.

Luckily you and I weren’t assaulted by Democrats so we can speak out, eh? — Matthew Forbes (@VaughanPappy) April 9, 2020

Serious ouch.

Solidarity with Tarahttps://t.co/JzwdLStIHM — Medicare4All Saves $ + Lives (@BichonSnuggles) April 9, 2020

“I actually tried to tell the story to some extent in 1993, in the sense that I wanted to talk about it, but I was too afraid. My mother had encouraged me to file a police report, and I did not, and I should have.” – Tara Reade Her too, @Alyssa_Milano https://t.co/JDAYsmp579 — M. Earl Smith (@MEarlBITW37) April 9, 2020

Ok, so we pointed out the date and time of Alyssa’s tweet so you’d take note of the date and time of Creepy Uncle Joe’s accuser’s tweets calling Alyssa out:

My case was accepted by Times Up

Email portion Please know how much I appreciate your courage in speaking out and appreciate what you shared over the phone, that you are speaking out so that your daughter and other young people can start their careers free of harassment." — taratweets ( Alexandra Tara Reade) (@ReadeAlexandra) April 8, 2020

Any attempt to say my case was not accepted in an effort to defame or smear me will not stand. I have 20 emails. Retract your defamatory statement immediately @Alyssa_Milano — taratweets ( Alexandra Tara Reade) (@ReadeAlexandra) April 8, 2020

In those emails with Times Up I was reassured that they believed and accepted the veracity of my allegations re Joe Biden sexually harassing me and sexually assaulting me. @Alyssa_Milano never contacted me.

Thank you @rosemcgowan fornyoir support. — taratweets ( Alexandra Tara Reade) (@ReadeAlexandra) April 8, 2020

Note: While we can’t say for certain that this account is Tara Reade since Twitter has not seen fit to verify her (color us shocked), it would appear plenty of folks in the media believe it’s her, like Krystal Ball:

WATCH: Our interview with Tara Reade on Joe Biden sexual assault allegations. Warning that it may be upsetting for some. @readealexandra https://t.co/CjtSz6YjFQ — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) March 26, 2020

So as you can see, things are going swimmingly for the little political activist who could.

Or couldn’t.

***

