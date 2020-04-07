It’s Tuesday and you know what that means?

TACOS!

Just kidding.

Well, maybe not. You guys remember ‘Taco Tuesday’, right? When we used to go places and do stuff? Welp, what we mean by calling out Tuesday in our article is we’re fulfilling our promise of covering the great Sean Spicier parody every week at least until we’re all out of lockdown. Gawd, it sounds like we’re in jail.

Anyway, this week Spicier’s timeline doesn’t disappoint as usual. We still sit and shake our heads that people continue to fall for the schtick and then we quietly thank the Twitter Gawds that they do.

Enjoy.

Needs a wall mount pic.twitter.com/6nXSKyiiWa — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 7, 2020

We see a punchline but it ain’t Spicier.

Just sayin’.

If they’re not trying to make fun of him for dancing they’re babbling about his dressing up as the Easter Bunny.

Predictable and unoriginal, all in one.

Electric Slide for anxiety pic.twitter.com/zTCwXwiaPB — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 6, 2020

Oof.

Want me to pinch you? pic.twitter.com/vm9XgbZo0x — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 6, 2020

They really don’t understand how government is supposed to work in this country.

I don’t know about dumb, he’s a doctor of something pic.twitter.com/FZHSrTrAcK — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 6, 2020

You know who’s dumber?

Heh.

Because GOD FORBID Americans have some hope.

They really are disgusting and this crisis has shown their true colors.

Thousands in a weekend? Who does he think he is…Hillary? pic.twitter.com/TR9Cjpxzzj — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 5, 2020

They’re such emotional little things.

They quit after seeing your tweet pic.twitter.com/I93BPXaRKT — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 4, 2020

Oof, Values Voter got Spicied?

Ouch.

On top of the world, ma! pic.twitter.com/huCh2CXQb1 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 3, 2020

Imagine dunking on a parody and calling them a joke.

The irony.

See?! Always the dancing digs.

Sheesh.

Keep your chin up, bud…look at it this way, it’s as good as a law degree is now pic.twitter.com/EUYf9OwgJP — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 3, 2020

We told you.

Sounds like sexual frustration to me pic.twitter.com/7jupzY1kFm — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 2, 2020

Pope? Huh? People are starting to get stir crazy.

Stir crazier?

We are all gender studies grads pic.twitter.com/pzJbqRbh7u — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 2, 2020

Good job, blue check!

I know you are but what am I? pic.twitter.com/nD12aW4dcx — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 2, 2020

Your weekly dose of Sean Spicier. YOU’RE WELCOME.

Hang in there with us, folks!

#WeGotThis

***

