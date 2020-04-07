Yeah, we know, we share a lot of tweets from Brit Hume but folks, the guy has been reporting the news since God was a boy (we mean that as a compliment) and he just seems to know real from propaganda. Not to mention we always get a giggle watching him politely handle trolls on Twitter.

Admit it, when you read his tweets you can hear his voice.

Welp, this time Brit shared two very encouraging tweets about COVID that basically support Trump’s claim that there might be light at the end of this tunnel:

That’s a YUGE drop in NY.

Trending

Ding ding ding.

And then check this one out.

He’s definitely not a Pollyanna; if there is anyone painfully realistic about COVID it’s been Gottlieb.

Something is working.

C’mon America, we got this!

#WeCanDoThis

***

