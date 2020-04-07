Yeah, we know, we share a lot of tweets from Brit Hume but folks, the guy has been reporting the news since God was a boy (we mean that as a compliment) and he just seems to know real from propaganda. Not to mention we always get a giggle watching him politely handle trolls on Twitter.

Admit it, when you read his tweets you can hear his voice.

Welp, this time Brit shared two very encouraging tweets about COVID that basically support Trump’s claim that there might be light at the end of this tunnel:

Wow. And the drop is even more impressive compared to what the widely followed computer models were forecasting. pic.twitter.com/jNPRYF2j9t — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 6, 2020

That’s a YUGE drop in NY.

They're like Global Warming models. Garbage in garbage out. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) April 6, 2020

The lines will be drawn fairly distinctly as to how it happened. There'll be those who blame others for the inaccuracy on one side vs. Republicans on the other side. — Pooka Luck (@MuchLuck) April 6, 2020

Can we go back to work now? — Mary (@mlh247) April 6, 2020

It’s worth remembering they are only models. — Pete Finnegan (@Pete_Finnegan) April 6, 2020

Ding ding ding.

And then check this one out.

“A lot of improvement in outlook across U.S.” This from Gottlieb, who’s certainly no Pollyanna. His Texas/Georgia comment illustrates that. https://t.co/CFWsZTU5Pr — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 6, 2020

He’s definitely not a Pollyanna; if there is anyone painfully realistic about COVID it’s been Gottlieb.

Social Distancing is working Keep it going!!!! — Rhonda McPhearson (@RhondaPhears) April 6, 2020

Something is working.

C’mon America, we got this!

#WeCanDoThis

