Steak-umm is not only delicious but supported by people who can think for themselves.

Who knew?

This is definitely NOT the type of thread you’d expect to read from a company that sells delicious, frozen, steaky goodness which makes it even more interesting.

Take a look:

friendly reminder in times of uncertainty and misinformation: anecdotes are not data. (good) data is carefully measured and collected information based on a range of subject-dependent factors, including, but not limited to, controlled variables, meta-analysis, and randomization — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 7, 2020

Meta-analysis … what?

outliers attempting to counter global consensus around this pandemic with amateur reporting or unverified sourcing are not collecting data. breaking news stories that only relay initial findings of an event are not collecting data. we have to be careful in our media consumption — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 7, 2020

Very true.

it can be difficult to know what to believe in a time when institutional trust is diminished and the gatekeepers of information have been dismantled, but it's more crucial now than ever before to follow a range of credentialed sources for both breaking news and data collection — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 7, 2020

Are they saying don’t trust the media? Because it sort of sounds like they’re saying don’t trust the media.

all we currently have are limited and evolving metrics that experts are deciphering and acting upon immediately to the best of their ability. this terrain leaves many openings for opportunists and charismatic manipulators to lead people astray by exploiting what they want to hear — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 7, 2020

Fair point.

breaking news and storytelling will always be spun with interpretive bias from different media perspectives, but data is a science that can't be replaced by one-off anecdotes. try to remember this to avoid fear-based sensationalism or conspiracy theories taking over your mind — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 7, 2020

Ding ding ding.

you can maintain independent, critical thinking toward institutions without dipping into fringe conspiracies that get jumpstarted by individual anecdotes being virally spread as data. it's not easy, but it's necessary to keep any semblance of responsible online information flow — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 7, 2020

Had to check once again that this was really from Steak-umm.

We are living in strange times, folks.

we're a frozen meat brand posting ads inevitably made to misdirect people and generate sales, so this is peak irony, but hey we live in a society so please make informed decisions to the best of your ability and don't let anecdotes dictate your worldview ok steak-umm bless — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 7, 2020

Whoa.

if you thought this thread was useful, we posted another one recently touching on small, simple ways that the average person can take on the daily cultural challenges of this pandemic without demonizing or otherizing our neighbors https://t.co/1AO0c5EP6C https://t.co/CJBxnjBWG2 — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 7, 2020

We’re not sure we can take another ‘deep thread’ from Steak-umm but if you’re so inclined by all means follow the other thread.

if you’re able, please consider donating to @feedingamerica during this time. in today’s climate of media inundation it can be hard feeling like anything makes a difference. but when each of us come together, we form collective change steak-umm blesshttps://t.co/0qVy1MEkoN pic.twitter.com/iUAnTt7wBa — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 7, 2020

Normally we do not include tweets like this but this is pretty spectacular … if we can help our fellow Americans right now, we should be.

Told you guys this was OUT there, and so worth a read.

***

Related:

FOR REAL!? Maggie Haberman’s big SCOOP about Peter Navarro’s late-Jan. COVID memo proves media even MORE useless

‘Who do they think they’re KIDDING?!’ Megyn Kelly uses ‘news anchor’ Don Lemon to truth-NUKE CNN and it’s glorious

‘Utter NONSENSE’: Sean Davis takes IMHE COVID models apart with examples of ‘hot spot states’ in must-read thread