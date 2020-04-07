Hey guys! Did you know Peter Navarro wrote a memo in LATE JANUARY warning of a possible pandemic?!

NO REALLY! LATE JANUARY!!!

You know, just about the time Trump started to take action fighting the virus and protecting the country with travel restrictions and forming a task force.

For being a ‘scoop’ this is a seriously embarrassing nothing-burger.

DERP.

It’s like the media haven’t been paying any attention to what’s really going on with COVID at all. We suppose when they spend so much of their time promoting and pushing Chinese propaganda to DUNK on Trump they’re bound to miss a few things.

Trending

It’s not.

GET OUTTA TOWN!

That’s just embarrassing.

Even for the media.

Wow, Maggie.

WHAT A SCOOP!

***

