Hey guys! Did you know Peter Navarro wrote a memo in LATE JANUARY warning of a possible pandemic?!

NO REALLY! LATE JANUARY!!!

You know, just about the time Trump started to take action fighting the virus and protecting the country with travel restrictions and forming a task force.

For being a ‘scoop’ this is a seriously embarrassing nothing-burger.

SCOOP – WH trade adviser Peter Navarro wrote a late January memo warning of a possible pandemic that would cause financial and human catastrophe https://t.co/aRPARYdNm8 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 7, 2020

DERP.

It’s like the media haven’t been paying any attention to what’s really going on with COVID at all. We suppose when they spend so much of their time promoting and pushing Chinese propaganda to DUNK on Trump they’re bound to miss a few things.

And? This is news why? — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) April 7, 2020

It’s not.

And Trump banned most travel from China. — Nikki Baeley 🍥 (@NikkiBAEley) April 7, 2020

Say, what was the date Trump named the task force to deal with the threat? I’ll bet it was, get this, the same day this memo was written. — Jason (@JasonInFL) April 7, 2020

GET OUTTA TOWN!

You’re just plain sad. That’s the SAME day Trump put together his #coronavirus task force.

Hint: We’re ALL at home bored BUT reading & seeing the truth — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) April 7, 2020

Late January. About the time it was first recognized as contagious or when China flights were being monitored? — Stephanie (@Wrknpoor01) April 7, 2020

No, the article admits Trump responded appropriately. Didn't you read it? — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) April 7, 2020

Weird, that's when the President stopped flights from China. — Exasperated5 (@Exasperated5) April 7, 2020

That’s just embarrassing.

Even for the media.

Wow, Maggie.

WHAT A SCOOP!

