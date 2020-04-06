So what’s the deal with these IMHE COVID models?

Sean Davis was good enough to take the time to look at the various models per state and highlight fail after fail after fail in these supposed hot spots. Are these really the models they’ve been using to determine how long they shut our country down?

If so … yikes.

On April 2, IMHE predicted that 4,158 people in Florida would be hospitalized right now due to the coronavirus. The actual number of hospitalizations in Florida? 1,572. The "new" IMHE model claims 4,037 Floridians will be hospitalized by th end of the day. Utter nonsense. pic.twitter.com/ZgjOEgSBp0 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 6, 2020

So about 25% of what they originally claimed.

Alrighty.

On April 2, IMHE predicted that 72,177 New Yorkers would be hospitalized today due to the Wuhan coronavirus. The actual number? 28,092. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 6, 2020

Wow.

That’s a YUGE difference.

Good news for New Yorkers, bad news for the model.

On April 2, IMHE predicted that 4,621 people in Georgia would be hospitalized today because of the Wuhan coronavirus. The actual number right now? 1,296. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 6, 2020

Wow again.

IMHE predicted on April 2 that 7,160 people in Louisiana would be hospitalized today because of the Wuhan coronavirus. The actual number right now? 1,803. pic.twitter.com/gUzh3Tnrd0 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 6, 2020

ARE YOU FREAKIN’ KIDDING US?!

That’s ridiculous.

On April 2, IMHE predicted that 5,733 Tennesseans would be hospitalized today because of the Wuhan coronavirus, with 955 of those patients on ventilators. The actual numbers? A total of 328 people have been hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/jItEvXsPvj — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 6, 2020

We’re seeing a pattern here …

Look at Ohio. From 1,898 deaths now to 544 deaths. LOL — Corny Sanders (@HomeySanders) April 6, 2020

Their numbers were stunningly wrong in many cases. Even if their death projections were accurate, not much else was. And the scary part is that much was based on poor data and poor models. — SC Norman (@SCNorman1) April 6, 2020

The scary part is we have decimated our economy based on projections and models.

And the question is: will Birx and Fauci recognize these substantial revisions to the IMHE projections? — SC Norman (@SCNorman1) April 6, 2020

While some people are obsessed with bad predictions, I would like to point out, in the last two days, the death predictions models have lowered by THOUSANDS for both USA and CA. #COVID19 Let’s hope this trend continues. pic.twitter.com/8ij8ZcksM1 — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) April 6, 2020

Hard to convince Americans that shutting down the country for weeks (months) is the right thing to do when the data just doesn’t add up.

This is what we cannot know. Unfortunately it will be used against the administration either way it goes. One side will say there was a manufactured crisis based on the lack of deaths. The other side will say Trump torched the economy unnecessarily. — Dr. JB (@jboyd103) April 6, 2020

And that’s the saddest truth of all.

***

Related:

It’s funny because it’s TRUE! James Woods goes out of his way to find an ‘interpreter’ for Joe Biden’s speeches and HOOBOY-LOL

Gonna leave a mark! Detroit News drops SO MANY mics on Gov. Whitmer for exploiting COVID to play ‘Democratic Attack Dog’

That’s a BOOM! Ronna McDaniel’s receipt-filled thread detailing Trump’s COVID response WRECKS media claiming he did nothing