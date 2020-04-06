This thread from GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is an oldie but a goodie so we thought we’d go ahead and write about it now, since so many in the media and on the Left are claiming Trump didn’t act quickly enough with COVID.

The latest narrative is that he was too busy golfing.

Or something.

Yeah, they’re annoying a-holes but you knew that already.

Take a look at this ‘timeline’:

THREAD. Since Democrats in Congress keep attacking @realDonaldTrump, let's compare records. JAN 7: CDC established a coronavirus incident management system, two days before China announced the outbreak. Pelosi began Week 3 of withholding her sham impeachment articles. (1/8) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 11, 2020

January 7.

But you know, Trump bad.

Keep going.

JAN 21: The CDC activated its emergency operations center to provide ongoing support to confront coronavirus. What were Congressional Democrats focused on? Writing their opening arguments for their bogus impeachment trial. (2/8) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 11, 2020

And showing off their shiny new Nancy Pelosi pens.

JAN 27: A tale of 2 press conferences.@Mike_Pence outlined the administration's efforts to work with China to counter coronavirus. Chuck Schumer demanded that more time be wasted with new impeachment witnesses. (3/8) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 11, 2020

Because of course, Chuckles did.

JAN 31:@realDonaldTrump initiated travel restrictions from China, which the experts have praised as a critical decision to slow the spread of coronavirus. Democrat leaders called him “xenophobic” and “racist.” (4/8) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 11, 2020

Just 11 days before WHO was still claiming the virus wasn’t contagious.

FEB 9: The Trump administration’s Coronavirus Task Force met with governors to coordinate response efforts. Chuck Schumer was busy soliciting inspectors general to open NEW investigations into @realDonaldTrump. (5/8) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 11, 2020

Oof.

FEB 24:@realDonaldTrump requested additional funding to fight the coronavirus. Democrat Jerry Nadler demanded more documents from AG Barr to continue his political vendetta against the Trump administration. (6/8) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 11, 2020

Impeachment was all that mattered to Democrats.

Gosh, why aren’t we seeing this being covered in the media? Imagine if the parties switched places and it was Republicans who pushed impeachment of a Democrat and ignored the virus? We’d see nothing but REPUBLICANS PUT POLITICS OVER SAFETY and other melodramatic nonsense.

But since it’s Democrats and Trump?

Eh.

MAR 2: The Trump administration secured commitments from top pharmaceutical companies to develop a vaccine to fight coronavirus. Democrats began "quietly discussing moving ahead with punishments for individuals who defied subpoenas" in the impeachment sham. (7/8) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 11, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

BOTTOM LINE: While @realDonaldTrump and his administration have been focused on protecting YOU, Democrats in Congress have been focused on attacking HIM! (8/8) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 11, 2020

Ok, so there is a whole lot more to the steps the Trump administration has taken during this virus crisis but what this thread really shows is that if there was any group of people not taking this virus seriously enough in the early stages it was the Democrats.

Not Trump.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

