We hate to break it to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez but COVID doesn’t give two squirts what color someone is. That’s the thing about viruses, they are for the most part sort of equal-opportunity infectors. But we know, she’s got an agenda to push and a crisis to exploit so here we are.

She’s been trying to push this silliness for days now.

To all the people that said “there’s no evidence racial disparities in COVID impact exist.” ⬇️⬇️⬇️ I represent the most impacted neighborhoods in the country: Corona & East Elmhurst. These are overwhelmingly Black & Latino neighborhoods. Louis Armstrong’s house is here. https://t.co/NPAXdR1GHS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 4, 2020

So it’s not hitting neighborhoods where the majority of residents are white?

A racist virus, who knew?

AOC and her COVID is racist world salad never gets old. Ok, it does, but we keep laughing anyway.

I incl that last detail to illustrate that these are also HISTORICALLY Black communities, which means they have been impacted by racist policies like redlining for generations. This pandemic is happening in CONTEXT. & a lot of folks who deny racism have no idea what it really is — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 4, 2020

This seems a really sad and desperate point to try and make when thousands of people of all colors are dying from this monster.

Are these also overwhelmingly Democrat run neighborhoods? — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) April 4, 2020

AOC sees racism in her cereal! — Ricky Sunnyvale (@RickySunnyvale1) April 4, 2020

And in her evil, confusing garbage disposal as well.

Remember when she told everyone racism over COVID was putting Chinese restaurants out of business and encouraged New Yorkers to go out and eat?

Good times.

Heh.

Socialism is cancer. — KMW™ (@KMRTroboCop) April 4, 2020

Why is it always about race @AOC? — Sean Antrim (@sean_antrim) April 4, 2020

Because that’s all she’s got.

Well, that and how evil capitalism is but that’s another story.

