Senator Chris Murphy is working overtime to play politics while the country remains in a constant state of fear and hopelessness because he’s a horrible, disgusting, boil on the butt of humanity. Wouldn’t it be amazing to see something supportive and helpful from the Democrats instead of a bunch of half-truths they think will hurt Trump?

Chris is being incredibly sideways with this tweet:

The U.S. had a program – PREDICT – that identified lethal viruses abroad to prevent their spread to the U.S.. It had found 1,200 viruses (and 160 coronaviruses) in 10 years. It was actively working in China. Two months before the Wuhan outbreak, Trump shut the program down. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 5, 2020

This program was funded by a grant of roughly 200 million dollars. Over the past several years they have spent 198 million of those dollars … and somehow managed to completely miss the COVID virus. Trump did not ‘shut the program down,’ they just didn’t receive any more funding. Ironically, the only reason we know so much about this is because Don Lemon accidentally spilled the beans on his show. Granted, Don was trying to hurt Trump as well buuuuut it didn’t quite work out that way for him.

Others were quick to call Chris out as well:

FALSE. It was under a 5 year funded and the funding ran out on 9/30/19. That job belongs to the House of Representatives. What was the House doing as the program ran out of funding? pic.twitter.com/MrYKpEKlx2 — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) April 6, 2020

So basically Nancy Pelosi shut the program down.

Huh, whoda thunk?

They had scientists working in china and they didnt predict crapola. — rm1evo (@rm1evo) April 6, 2020

That not a very good lie Chris, you should tell lies that arent so easily debunked… — innkeepers90-91 (@michael85949518) April 6, 2020

Are you allergic to context? — MearaJM (@MillennialOther) April 5, 2020

Neh — Evan Sayet (@EvanSayet) April 5, 2020

Get your facts straight! — Jeff Nichols (@Jeff_Nichols_82) April 6, 2020

Womp-womp.

Chris knows it’s not true, he just assumes the people who follow him are too dumb to know any better.

And sadly, in a lot of ways, he’s right.

Thanks for reminding us you’re nothing but a hack, Chris.

