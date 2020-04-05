Major props and thanks to Jason Beale for doing the job most other Americans won’t do … watching Don Lemon’s show.

Seems Mr. Lemon interviewed Emily Baul of the LA Times about a research program the Trump administration shut down called PREDICT. Now, we’re pretty sure Lemon wasn’t trying to make the president look BRILLIANT for shutting this thing down (it was definitely an attempt at blaming him once again for the Coronavirus) but well, by the end of the segment they’d all but made the president’s case for him.

Take a look.

Just watched a segment on @donlemon's @CNN show with @Emily_Baum of the @latimes. Some things happened. First, the story is that the Trump administration shut down a research program called PREDICT, which apparently "examines the intersection of animals and humans in nature."… — Jason Beale (@jabeale) April 4, 2020

Hrm, alrighty.

So far so good. Sounds like a good idea. They send researchers out into the field to take samples of viruses in animals and try to identify new viruses that we haven't yet seen. Okay great. As Emily is describing the program, the @CNN chyron says… — Jason Beale (@jabeale) April 4, 2020

"TRUMP ADMIN SHUT DOWN EARLY-WARNING PANDEMIC PROGRAM JUST TWO MONTHS BEFORE CORONAVIRUS SPREAD IN CHINA" Fair enough. Sounds like a legit gripe. Emily then explains, over the chyron, that the administration didn't "gut" a permanent program – that this program operated… — Jason Beale (@jabeale) April 4, 2020

Fair enough.

Heh.

Keep reading.

…on a grant cycle, and that "they finished up the program and the grant wasn't renewed." So that's different. But even if it's "finished up," one would think we should keep a program like that going, right? But then it got wacky. — Jason Beale (@jabeale) April 4, 2020

Indeed it did.

Don asked Emily why the researchers she spoke with said closing the program was "incredibly short-sighted"? Her response was enlightening. "The purpose of the program, as the title suggests, is to predict future pandemics. So with the little bit of funding that's… — Jason Beale (@jabeale) April 4, 2020

…left – 2 million dollars out of 200 million dollars – that's being use to address this current pandemic, but it's not working toward identifying the next pathogen, the next one that will jump over into humans, and containing it. So a lot of researchers who were involved in… — Jason Beale (@jabeale) April 4, 2020

Wait, what? $200 MILLION DOLLARS?!

…it say, 'You need to continue funding this kind of research so you can prevent these kinds of things on the front end rather than being very reactive when it finally lands in the human host.'" Okay. Deep breath. Hey PREDICT researchers. You spent 198 million dollars… — Jason Beale (@jabeale) April 4, 2020

Here it comes.

…on a program you say was specifically designed to PREDICT this EXACT pandemic situation by traveling the globe – you were even in Wuhan at the virus center – and collecting samples to identify new viruses that may transfer to humans. LIKE THIS ONE. One hundred and ninety… — Jason Beale (@jabeale) April 4, 2020

HOOBOY.

…spend on not finding the novel virus that's killing us and ruinng our economy despite operating in the very city from which that virus sprang – arguably the easiest and most warranted lay-up of a non-renewal decision in the history of government grant non-renewal decisions… — Jason Beale (@jabeale) April 4, 2020

Steller interview, Don.

Truly.

…you have the BALLS to tell us that the non-renewal of your grant is "short-sighted" because funding this program will "prevent these kind of things on the front end rather than being very reactive when it finally lands in the human host." A couple things. First, holy shit… — Jason Beale (@jabeale) April 4, 2020

What he said.

…it's stuff like this that makes me want to throw things. Second – researchers, I'm going to state the obvious here. Funding the program DIDN'T prevent "these kind of things on the front end". It's right here. On the back end. We ARE being "very reactive" because it DID land… — Jason Beale (@jabeale) April 4, 2020

Ahem. Yup.

…in the human host – you failed at preventing the very thing you're warning won't be prevented unless we give you another 200 million dollars to not prevent it. Your program wasn't renewed because it was a now-demonstrable waste of money. It didn't work. Good decision. — Jason Beale (@jabeale) April 4, 2020

Yeah, Don Lemon was trying to make Trump look stupid buuut …

HA HA HA HA HA

Man, if we don’t laugh we might never stop throwing up.

