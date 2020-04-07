CNN talking heads like Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy spend an awful lot of time whining about Fox News in general. We swear, those two ‘Man-Karens’ must watch more Fox News than this editor’s 80-year-old father in law. Seriously. Oh, and who could forget the ‘anonymous’ letter someone magically left to harass the OAN reporter as well?

Seems a very CNN thing to do, just sayin’.

Anywho, Megyn Kelly finally had enough of their bellyaching and used ‘objective news anchor’ Don Lemon to just HAMMER them:

CNN still pretends he is an objective news anchor (yeah, sure) while the msm recoils in horror at the bias of Fox/OANN, etc. Who do they think they’re kidding? https://t.co/JwkhpTUvgs — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 7, 2020

But Fox News BAD!

The few people still left at airports might agree. — Intrepid (@intrepid_17) April 7, 2020

Oof.

CNN and lemon party viewership is down 95% because the only people stuck watching the worthless programming on CNN are in the airports which are empty now. Honey Boo Boo reruns were beating them before this all happened. — Fay Kahnewz, MD (@John_Monahan) April 7, 2020

CNN is not objective and clearly only care about the fringe left. It is Orange Man Bad all the way. — Greg B (@ramsangels) April 7, 2020

Most Americans see our media as being as corrupt as China’s and Russia’s. — The Doctor (@TennantRob) April 7, 2020

What's sad is that some people turn on @CNN and actually think they're watching news. — Rodger (with a D) (@Noz4news) April 7, 2020

Don’t worry, nobody watches the 🤡 / CNN — #Swervin🇺🇸 (@swervinerv82) April 7, 2020

This may well be true, CNN didn’t have a single show in the top 20 during the first quarter.

Now, we could include the morons screaming at Megyn for DARING to call Don Lemon out BUT we figure you guys read enough stupid every day as it is. If you are interested in seeing even more stupid than usual check the haters on her tweet or check the trend because she is indeed trending.

Truth hurts. *shrug*

***

