Alyssa Milano is on a roll.

And not a good one.

First, she embarrassed herself with claiming #MeToo is being weaponized, then she got called out (dragged really) by Rose McGowan, and NOW she’s raging about the Peter Navarro COVID-memo from late January that warned of the dangers the virus could pose to America. You know, the same time the Trump administration took action to protect the country from the virus with travel restrictions and forming a task force but you know … RAGE!

To be fair, the media seem to have completely screwed up Trump’s timeline when it comes to COVID and if she’s been relying on those losers for her information then she probably didn’t know.

But still, bad tweet.

BAD.

January f*cking 31.

Derp.

She really needs to start paying attention if she wants to pretend she knows what she’s talking about.

That. ^

F-bomb and all.

🤔…Wasn’t that around the same time that Trump put a travel ban from China in place? — Joe (@hemitruck1234) April 7, 2020

Yuuuuuup.

The NEXT DAY, you idiots were all screaming "RACISM" at the top of your lungs.

Maybe sit this one out and stop being such an infant, you insufferable moron.

This is not a game we're playing here.https://t.co/ZIi8KPiNX7 https://t.co/Tl3XmywLpb — Allen Ray I'm the Lyme Disease to Your Coronavirus (@2CynicAl65) April 7, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Good times.

Puddin', you are aware that at the start of each crisis, the worst case scenario is put forth first, right? — Here comes Ordy Cottontail! (@OrdyPackard) April 7, 2020

So what? He declared a national emergency 2 days late.r — Dopededo (@dopededo) April 7, 2020

Orange man bad!

And on Jan 31st, Trump closed the borders to China travel. Democrats called it a knee-jerk reaction, racist and xenophobic. Experts say it was THE best possible move at the time. — Neal Edgar (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@neal437) April 7, 2020

What did the doc say on Jan 29th? How about blaming China instead of your own country? — Dr. Rosenrosen (@RosenRosen1943) April 7, 2020

Didn’t Trump stop flights from China on Jan. 31 despite Schumer calling him a racist? Also, by MID-January, China already let tens of thousands of infected people fly to the US and EU, before they quarantined Wuhan, so the world was screwed by then. https://t.co/jlPEniyjPi — ACF in L.A. (@ACFinLA) April 7, 2020

Oh yeah, WHO really hosed the world with that one.

Yes and January 31st, two days later, he put in place a ban for travellers from China. A ban your candidate, Joe Biden, called xenophobic. But go off sis — gemmie (@uselessgemmie) April 7, 2020

Seriously, Alyssa, pull your head out of your bubble-arse and look around … you might learn a thing or two.

***

