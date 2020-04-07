Brian Schatz is just now catching up, apparently.

Between him, Maggie Haberman, and Alyssa Milano we’re really starting to wonder where these clowns get their news.

JUST KIDDING … we know exactly where they get it and why they keep failing.

Brian, we all knew.

They did tell us. Democrats were just too busy with their shampeachment to pay attention.

Trending

Ooh, ooh, we know!

Remember when Pelosi told people to go to Chinatown? Good times.

Again, they knew … they just think the rest of us are too stupid to know any better. And like any good Democrat, Brian can’t let a crisis go to waste.

***

Tags: Brian SchatzCOVIDNavarroTrump