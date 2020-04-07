Brian Schatz is just now catching up, apparently.

Between him, Maggie Haberman, and Alyssa Milano we’re really starting to wonder where these clowns get their news.

JUST KIDDING … we know exactly where they get it and why they keep failing.

Brian, we all knew.

THEY ALL KNEW AND THEY DIDN’T TELL YOU. https://t.co/Y2z4jXklTa — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 7, 2020

omg omg omg you mean…. https://t.co/ZSDjqWn7zS — von Scrappy (@scrappy_1969ce) April 7, 2020

They did tell us. Democrats were just too busy with their shampeachment to pay attention.

You utter fool.

Who do you honestly think you’re fooling with this?

🥴🥴🥴🥴 — Davis (@GIass_Onion) April 7, 2020

What month did Trump start his corona virus task force? — Russell Flowers (@ChoralReave) April 7, 2020

Ooh, ooh, we know!

CHINA KNEW AND DIDN'T TELL YOU. 🤡 — Sean O (@Sean_O_914) April 7, 2020

LOL nonsense. Travel from China was shut down in Jan and you idiots were calling him xenophobic. — AR-14 totin ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) April 7, 2020

Remember when Pelosi told people to go to Chinatown? Good times.

Senator Schatz stop dehumanizing everyone who isn't in your party. Hawaii deserves better. You work for citizens that support two or more parties. Remember that. pic.twitter.com/p6lFXHPsjn — Lynn Gernert (@GernertLynn) April 7, 2020

“Late January” is LITERALLY when the Trump admin enacted t the China travel ban, thereby transmitting their concern to the American people. — Eternal Dalmnation (@EDalmnation) April 7, 2020

Again, they knew … they just think the rest of us are too stupid to know any better. And like any good Democrat, Brian can’t let a crisis go to waste.

***

