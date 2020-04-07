We’ve all been watching the media’s last stand with the COVID-19 crisis. Oh sure, they really did a number on themselves during the ‘shampeachment,’ but honestly they could have done much to redeem themselves during the pandemic … if only they’d get out of their own way.

They’ve shown it’s impossible for them to cover Trump in any sort of factual or objective way which could ultimately be their own undoing. For example, The Federalist’s Margot Cleveland described their anti-Trump hydroxychloroquine spin in a pretty damn perfect tweet:

Evolution of media's anti-Trump hydroxychloroquine spin would leave even Darwin dizzy:

1) Trump giving Americans false hope.

2) Trump peddling snake oil.

3) Trump made couple drink fish tank cleaner.

4) Hydroxychloroquine might, maybe, be helpful.

5) Trump is in it for money. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) April 7, 2020

In it for the money.

*sigh*

Margot’s got the media’s number.

It's amazing to watch — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) April 7, 2020

Both amazing and sad.

And infuriating.

And stupid.

Yeah, that too.

Throw everything and anything at the wall and hope something sticks 🙄 — Wendy Whiner (@Havencreater) April 7, 2020

When everything is, ‘ORANGE MAN BAD’ then nothing is.

If that makes sense.

We all stop hearing them after awhile.

Squeezed somewhere between 4 and 5 is omg, all of the side effects of these drugs will make you die!!!! — Kerrie🍓 (@bearcat413) April 7, 2020

Dying people might DIE if they take this drug that could save their lives.

Wait, what now?

And then when the results are undeniable… 6) Hydrochloroquine works but it’s not Trump that we need to thank… — MAK (@The_Cling_On) April 7, 2020

They so badly want him to fail that they’d all but root for the virus.

Gross, right?

Next… yeah, but it didn't cure 100% of the cases. — BrainDR (@SPC99) April 7, 2020

Or they’ll find a way to blame him for people who don’t get better.

It will always be something.

That’s all they got.

***

