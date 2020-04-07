This from Clara Jeffery was crazy enough …

But the following tweet from Ayelet Waldman (who this editor had never heard of and yet still managed to be blocked by) totally out-crazied Clara, and that ain’t easy.

So she thinks the president wants New Yorkers to die and is even more excited about black Americans dying.

From COVID.

K.

We.

Got.

Nothin’.

You’d think something in her brain would have said, ‘Yo, this is REALLY dumb, don’t tweet it’ or something but nope … here we are.

This is so crazy that crazy itself would walk by her tweet, take one look at it and say, ‘Damn, that’s crazy.’

WHOA. Talk about an accomplishment.

Yeah, that was our reaction as well.

***

