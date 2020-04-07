This from Clara Jeffery was crazy enough …

Either nobody in the Trump administration has the balls to tell Trump the truth or he is 100% insane. There's really not a lot of middle ground. — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) April 6, 2020

But the following tweet from Ayelet Waldman (who this editor had never heard of and yet still managed to be blocked by) totally out-crazied Clara, and that ain’t easy.

Evil. Evil is the middle ground. He wants as many NYers as possible to die. And he was told about Black Americans dying in horrifying numbers and he got excited about that, too. He's TRYING to kill people. — Ayelet Waldman (@ayeletw) April 7, 2020

So she thinks the president wants New Yorkers to die and is even more excited about black Americans dying.

From COVID.

K.

We.

Got.

Nothin’.

You’d think something in her brain would have said, ‘Yo, this is REALLY dumb, don’t tweet it’ or something but nope … here we are.

Not one word of this is true. — Jim Jam.(JJ Top) (@pi_mij) April 7, 2020

This is so crazy that crazy itself would walk by her tweet, take one look at it and say, ‘Damn, that’s crazy.’

She is bananas — Jodi Don’t you Shush Me (@APLMom) April 7, 2020

This is nonsensical. What on earth leads you to believe he wants people to die? Cuomo even says he is doing a good job for NY. — Jodi Don’t you Shush Me (@APLMom) April 7, 2020

Dingbat. — 🇺🇸🍀 Lisa Wash Your Hands F China McMerica🍀🇺🇸 (@LisaMcGov) April 7, 2020

You are talking Crazy talk. — Paula Saunier (@PaulaSaunier) April 7, 2020

I never thought I'd be able to say this to anybody with a straight face, but you make Alex Jones look sane. — Still not canceled G (@TCC_Grouchy) April 7, 2020

WHOA. Talk about an accomplishment.

Yeah, that was our reaction as well.

***

Related:

BRO, take the L! Jake Tapper tries (and fails MISERABLY) walking back retweeting George Conway calling Trump 100% insane

‘WOW, drop is even MORE impressive’: Brit Hume shares 2 graphs showing Trump’s ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ claim could be LEGIT

Alyssa Milano’s terrible, horrible, no-good, VERY BAD week just got worse with tweet raging about Navarro’s Jan COVID-memo