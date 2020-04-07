If you’re like us, every now and then a little break from the constant onslaught of scary, infuriating, annoying news is more than welcome. Granted, usually, when we’re writing about Brit Hume it’s good or encouraging news (or he’s made some poor Leftist troll look like a jacka*s), but what he shared here is different even for him.

This was truly great.

Make sure you look closely at the screenshots he shared in this back and forth between a woman named Brenda M. Boyd and the North Tyneside Council:

I laughed out loud. https://t.co/6JEitzvAAk — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 6, 2020

Ok, Brit, this was good. She thought that emoji was a ‘thumbs up’.

HOOBOY.

And yes, yes this editor is a child because we laughed and laughed and laughed at the middle finger emoji.

It’s great to laugh, ain’t it?

That is good. I snorted a bit. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) April 6, 2020

Snorting.

Chortling.

Giggling.

It all helps.

Right?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Let’s be safe people, glasses on! 😜 — Tom Moorman (@MoormanTom) April 7, 2020

Glasses on, Boomer.

Made me laugh out loud to 😂 pic.twitter.com/8VuqdRYdEU — Johnny a.k.a Becky ❌ 🍀🍀 (@jrosejunior1975) April 7, 2020

Thanks @brithume; I needed that😂 — Rose Webster (@RoseWebPacific) April 7, 2020

We did too.

***

Related:

And we thought Swalwell was dumb: Brian Schatz-For-Brains goes full mouth-breather with failed Trump/COVID ‘gotcha’

‘Would make Darwin dizzy!’ Margot Cleveland describing ‘evolution’ of media’s anti-Trump hydroxychloroquine spin is PRICELESS

‘WOW, drop is even MORE impressive’: Brit Hume shares 2 graphs showing Trump’s ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ claim could be LEGIT