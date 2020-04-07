If only James Woods would tell us how he REALLY feels. Heh.

As Twitchy readers know, Jake Tapper for whatever reason quote-tweeted anti-Trumper and all-around troll George Conway earlier today when he called Trump 100% insane. Tapper, of course, tried to walk it back but Mollie Hemingway, Margot Cleveland, and many others were having none of it.

But nobody swung quite as hard at Conway (with a side-jab at Tapper) as James did:

Why would any responsible unbiased news reporter retweet such an absurd interchange? @jaketapper tarnished his credibility beyond repair spreading this ill-advised nonsense. George Conway is an angry buffoon. https://t.co/WlLK0KjNCB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 7, 2020

Tapper tarnished his credibility long, long, long ago but retweeting Conway’s garbage didn’t do him any favors.

Rhetorical? — Steve Montgomery (@Steven_Monty) April 7, 2020

You are being charitable to Conway. He is a broken man. Completely devoid of character to trash his wife’s boss. Kelly Anne was the first woman campaign head and instead of championing his wife and her accomplishment he drags her Boss daily. — Locked In Liz (@ElizabethSolle2) April 7, 2020

Conway is a boil on the butt of humanity.

But you knew that.

Jake Tapper is no longer pretending to be unbiased… — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) April 7, 2020

Was he ever? — Curt Van Oort (@CurtVanOort) April 7, 2020

Fair question.

Conway is the worst husband since OJ. — DachaVodka – FishTankuray™️ & Tonic! 🦠🍸 (@realAuntieVodka) April 7, 2020

Oof.

That one’s gonna leave a mark.

Wait, ours too.

Double oof.

Corrupt George Conway can’t get over the fact his wife is so much more important than he is and she will remain more important than him the rest of his life. — John Good (@hjgood1) April 7, 2020

He's CLEARLY a reporter with a political agenda. Shame on @jaketepper. — ΛNGΞL DΞ PΛΖ (@Venezuela1111) April 7, 2020

It was NOT a great look for Tapper.

Nope.

I feel so bad for Kellyanne. His comments are abusive in my opinion . — Aubrey Paul (@aubreypcul) April 7, 2020

We doubt she takes anything he says seriously, she’s clearly the smarter of the pair.

Jake Tapper is as bad as morning joe — Tom Willoughby (@willogus) April 7, 2020

A that’s not sayin’ much.

***

Related:

‘I know YOU are but what am I?’ Sean Spicier’s plethora of tweets calling Dems OUT for rooting against America ENRAGES Lefties

‘I laughed out loud’ (and you will too): Brit Hume shares screenshots of HILARIOUS back-and-forth of emoji goodness

And we thought Swalwell was dumb: Brian Schatz-For-Brains goes full mouth-breather with failed Trump/COVID ‘gotcha’