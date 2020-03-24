Americans are scared.

Of the coronavirus and what is happening to our country.

Yes, coronavirus is scary on its own, but add to it the possibility of a collapsing economy and a crumbling country and it’s a damn nightmare. We need hope, not more fear-mongering or shaming because people want to eventually get back to life. Staying locked down can only work for so long and Ben Shapiro’s thread on this very topic is spot-on (whether the Left likes it or not):

Nut un-askable.

And it’s something we need to keep in the back of our heads at every turn.

Trending

Ding ding ding.

Can we say, ‘ding ding ding’ again without being annoying? No, well too late.

Heh.

Ben’s right you know.

We can’t just shrug our shoulders at the idea of opening America ‘back up’ because idiots in the media and on the Left accuse us of trying to kill senior citizens. There must be a balance between being proactive with the coronavirus AS WELL AS keeping America from completely falling apart.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

