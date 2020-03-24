Americans are scared.

Of the coronavirus and what is happening to our country.

Yes, coronavirus is scary on its own, but add to it the possibility of a collapsing economy and a crumbling country and it’s a damn nightmare. We need hope, not more fear-mongering or shaming because people want to eventually get back to life. Staying locked down can only work for so long and Ben Shapiro’s thread on this very topic is spot-on (whether the Left likes it or not):

The question about when to re-open the economy is not un-askable. To ask it is not cruel or evil. It is a vitally important question. Even more important is getting the answer right. We can do it too soon; we can also do it too late. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 24, 2020

Nut un-askable.

And it’s something we need to keep in the back of our heads at every turn.

The goal here is to move from the Chinese model to the South Korean model, as I've been saying for weeks. The question is when we reach a viable tipping point to do that. No metric has yet been provided by the states or federal governments. Creating that metric is top priority. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 24, 2020

Ding ding ding.

So stop with the #NotDying4WallStreet bulls***. Nobody wants millions to die to shore up 401(k)s. The question is how to balance the rolling effects of a pandemic about which we have insufficient data with the jobs, savings, and investments of hundreds of millions of people. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 24, 2020

Can we say, ‘ding ding ding’ again without being annoying? No, well too late.

Heh.

This is called public policy. We do it every day. This is just on a far grander and more important scale. Which means we must get the answer right. And the only way to get the answer right is data, data, and data — and willingness to ask serious questions about risk tradeoffs. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 24, 2020

Ben’s right you know.

We can’t just shrug our shoulders at the idea of opening America ‘back up’ because idiots in the media and on the Left accuse us of trying to kill senior citizens. There must be a balance between being proactive with the coronavirus AS WELL AS keeping America from completely falling apart.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

