Amanda Marcotte PROBABLY should have stopped writing after she said, ‘I don’t want people to die.’

Everything after the word ‘But,’ should probably be deleted.

I don’t want people to die. But liberals are not helping by pressuring young people to give up jobs, savings and hope of a brighter future as if it’s a sacrifice they should make without complaint or any expectation of repayment, just because it’s the right thing to do. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) March 24, 2020

Huh?

The conversation should solely be framed as this, “We are asking young people to give up a lot, and to save mostly older people. So how are we going to pay them back? What sacrifice will be demanded to make them whole?" — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) March 24, 2020

This is a parody, right?

Nope, blue check.

Yikes.

I appreciate how people want to seem moral and righteous. But I want to underline the “contract” part of “social contract”. It is not justice to make young people give up their futures. We need to repay them, with interest. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) March 24, 2020

Because we don’t want old people to die? She’s very pro-abortion, maybe she’s really more anti-life though.

People’s fears about losing jobs, losing houses, and watching retirement savings disappear are not minor. And if we fail to take them seriously, they will start to listen to Trump and others who say we have to re-open the economy. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) March 24, 2020

This is so damn confusing.

It’s absolutely mind-boggingly to me to see supposed progressives reply to this with contempt for the ordinary person’s desire to live anything but a mean, grasping life wondering if they will ever have any hope for a better future. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) March 24, 2020

Most people, like it or not, are experiencing this as a major sacrifice so someone *else* can live. How about we start talking, now, about repayment, instead of about the nobility of sacrifice? — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) March 24, 2020

This is sort of how she advocates for abortion.

This is really gross.

Spectacularly gross even.

Anyway, that is my humble ask. Every time you feel the need to shame someone about worrying about their economic future, instead be generous to their fear. And turn that energy towards demanding that they be repaid, in full, for their sacrifice. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) March 24, 2020

Sacrifice.

Another thing you can do is read up on how younger generations are already struggling. Perhaps after endlessly milking them, we should not be surprised they are tapped out. https://t.co/wEY00QFe2P — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) March 24, 2020

Anyway, I’m thinking about not just being decent and kind to young people, but also strategically: A message of “you will give up your futures so others can live” is not a winning one. “We will fight like hell so you can be repaid for this sacrifice” is a winning one. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) March 24, 2020

No, this is not a winning anything, whack-a-doo.

It's arguable that the NHS came into being because the British government, unlike some so-called "progressives" in my mentions, didn't see the people's sacrifice in WWII as something that should be offered in total selflessness. No, they realized the public should be repaid. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) March 24, 2020

Wait, now she’s pushing socialized medicine?

Telling young people they need to give endlessly with absolutely no hope of a future is how we got into this mess. Do better. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) March 24, 2020

Holy crap.

One more thought: It's not just young people. Imagine being in your 60s and thinking you were going to retire and that just went up in smoke. If your heart is only with old people (which, why), those folks deserve care, too. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) March 24, 2020

Wow, Amanda … not a great look.

Hey, it’s not just us meanies on the Right who disagree with Amanda this time, no no, it’s her pals on the Left. And they are far less forgiving:

The fact that you thought this was such a profoundly important point that you wrote an entire long thread is deeply, deeply disturbing. You have no idea what social contract means, but it certainly doesn’t mean sacrificing “the old” for the economic benefits of “the young.” — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 24, 2020

*popcorn*

It also shows a profound lack of awareness about how many young Americans currently have no real economic future — have you ever looked at black youth unemployment and poverty rates? What, tell me, have you sacrificed for them? Lots of folks have *been* struggling. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 24, 2020

*more popcorn*

Last, a 36-YEAR-OLD Brooklyn principal died from Coronavirus today. Get a grip on reality. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 24, 2020

Also, so weird that you see shutting down institutions to save lives is a partisan, liberal issue. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 24, 2020

To be fair most everything in Amanda’s little world is partisan.

I'm not sure I've ever seen a worse take from a supposed liberal. Guess what the first thing we asked people to do – not go to Spring break and to limit large groups. People couldnt even be bothered to do that. — Roopa *GetMePPE* Nalam, MD, PhD (@pharmphreshMD) March 24, 2020

Ok, Miss "I don't want people to die, but." Older people are losing money, jobs, homes and have the same damn fears for their future that you have. On top of those fears they fear for other generations also, something you don't seem to have to worry about. — Danny (@danzu72) March 24, 2020

God this is so bad — “Celia” (@_celia_bedelia_) March 24, 2020

the ratio is amazing tho — Rafael E. Delgadillo 🏁 (@delgadillo125) March 24, 2020

You should have stopped that tweet at your first sentence. — Jolly Foxtrot Guy (@JollyFoxtrotSix) March 24, 2020

They will certainly have a brighter future than the dead people. This narrative feels perilously close to eugenics. Young people need to be incentivised to stop other people from dying? — Jezebel101 (@Jezebel101) March 24, 2020

You’ve lost your mind. — daphna (wash your hands) 🧼 (@Humoresque46) March 24, 2020

Psh, we could’ve told them that.

WOW, right?!

***

