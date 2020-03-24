Tara Haelle wrote about the couple who ate fish tank cleaner to prevent infection and claimed the woman blamed Trump for her husband dying. The story itself is fairly ridiculous but check out the picture Tara used with her article … fish tank cleaner looks NOTHING like medicine.

Or tablets, like her photo.

We suppose if she was really trying to lay the blame on Trump she needed people to think maybe it does?

After hearing Trump promote #chloroquine for #coronavirus during his televised press conference, a woman and her husband took a household version to prevent infection. He died; she’s in critical condition. "This is a heartache I'll never get over." https://t.co/0FwnpoyUqV — Tara Haelle (@tarahaelle) March 24, 2020

Because tablets look JUST like fish tank cleaner … oh, wait.

Tara why did you choose a stock photo of tablets for humans instead of the actual product this lady fed her husband? pic.twitter.com/lyHp8nFaCD — Shannon (@mullmans) March 24, 2020

Not for human consumption.

Huh.

But Trump!

She claimed it wasn’t her fault and blamed licensing.

We can’t make this crap up.

If you have a link to a Creative Commons/free image that's decent quality and doesn't require additional licensing, I will happily replace it. I wasn't happy with my options. — Tara Haelle (@tarahaelle) March 24, 2020

Took a look through Tara’s feed and she is less than friendly or supportive when it comes to Trump SO we are inclined to believe she really didn’t care as long as it made the president look responsible.

So, you're either lazy af or just think lying is fine. Maybe both. Nice work, Tara. — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 24, 2020

Nice work. Yup.

Apparently truth isn’t an option. — Schültzie ⚓️ (@muffnbear) March 24, 2020

Truth? But truth is so BORING when you have a president to frame for a death.

I enjoy how she pretends she would have used a real picture had she only had it at her fingertips. LMAO — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 24, 2020

Right?

It took me 4 seconds. pic.twitter.com/zJBTi3FpmD — Dr. Windrunner (@DrWindrunner) March 24, 2020

Gosh, that doesn’t look like medicine either.

Too much work, doc. — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 24, 2020

How about maybe not running a picture if it's presenting a false impression? — TugboatPhil – Hermit, Before it Was Mandatory (@TugboatPhil) March 24, 2020

Please, lie some more. — PegLeg👨🏼‍✈️✈️ (@PegLegPilot) March 24, 2020

It’s all they know how to do.

In other words…"I wrote a terrible, grossly misleading article and to top it off I used the wrong image because facts just don't matter…as long as I'm bashing Trump." Did I get that right, Tara? — Jason (@jayhup) March 24, 2020

This is the lamest excuse I've ever heard, bravo. — Joe (B) [for Bastard] (@Josef_Lemonovic) March 24, 2020

You called it a household version. That is INCREDIBLY misleading. — GinaNdTonic (@BGBandita) March 24, 2020

Using that pic suggests this deadly tank cleaning chemical was issued by a doctor and that undermines confidence in those who prescribe the actual medication. Simply irresponsible. — Mikey in Quarantine (@mikeyinhouston) March 24, 2020

They are sadly proving this truer every day.

