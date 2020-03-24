Remember when Trump claimed Ford would be making ventilators? And the media and social media haters were front and center claiming that was not true?

Guess what?

So the media got it wrong, again.

How can this be?

Heh.

You’d think by NOW people would stop taking anything they write seriously but here we are.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA

If we don’t laugh at this point we will never stop throwing up.

Or throwing things.

Maybe both.

When Ford themselves answer people directly? Yeah, this is happening.

Sadly, some haters are still trying to pretend this isn’t true:

Sit down, Bob.

American ingenuity! Whoda thunk it?!

***

Related:

‘OMFG, Nancy … WHYYYY?!’ Hilariously INFURIATING thread breaks down Nancy Pelosi’s coronavirus bill bit-by-pork-filled bit

‘Get BENT d*ckhead’! Evan McMullin crawls out from under his irrelevant troll bridge to accuse Trump of trying to kill seniors

‘Blah blah BLAH’! Kirstie Alley MORE than holds her own against frothy-mouthed Lefty rage-mob shrieking at her for thanking Trump

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Fordsocial mediaTrumpventilators