You guys remember Evan McMuffin … sorry, McMullin, right?

The guy who couldn’t even win his home state in 2016 and has since proven himself to be nothing more than a raving, nonsensical blue-check troll. Sorry, but only a troll would tweet something this absolutely awful.

In the days ahead, Trump will ask us to sacrifice the lives of seniors, the unwell, and other Americans vulnerable to COVID-19 to serve his political and other interests. We should reject this proposition. We need to stand together against this pandemic, leaving no one behind. — Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) March 24, 2020

Thanks for reminding us how truly gross you are, Evan. We’d all but forgotten about you.

Granted, he’s just following along the new narrative this morning, that Trump wants to sacrifice seniors because he wants America to get back to work. CNN wrote an entire article about it and even now, #GOPDeathPanels is trending on Twitter. We find ourselves more and more asking, ‘What the Hell is wrong with these people?’

And then we remind ourselves more and more we really don’t want to know.

In the days ahead, McMullin will ask Americans to endure economic ruin, the destruction of life's savings, and a generation of poverty for their children, all because he and his ilk are unwilling to take steps to protect the sick and vulnerable while keeping the economy alive. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) March 24, 2020

They are attacking Trump for not wanting our economy to crumble and our country to fail.

No words.

Wow. Who broke you? — Steve B (@boyce_steve) March 24, 2020

Trump.

you seem a little farther left of the loony bin than normal. what do you think he's going to do that will make all your little dreams come true? — Rabiddogg (@Rabiddogg) March 24, 2020

Speaking of nasty people using things for a political agenda..this tweet is prime example. You invent a thing that isn't happening, then try to sell it to brainless lemmings and whip them into hysterics. For clicks. Grow up — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) March 24, 2020

If he doesn’t end up asking this will you delete your silly fear-mongering gaslighting account and pay your vendors? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 24, 2020

Ouch.

And we’re going to guess no on both accounts.

Evan has done absolutely nothing constructive for America, for four years he preyed on the vulnerable with Russia Collusion, and he is doing it now for relevance – job @MSNBC. — Kaye (@Liberty4Life73) March 24, 2020

You mean like Pelosi is doing right now? You vile, lying piece of garbage. — bradenmikaelcom™ (@bradenmikaelcom) March 24, 2020

Vile, lying piece of garbage.

Sums him up nicely.

