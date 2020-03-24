You guys remember Evan McMuffin … sorry, McMullin, right?

The guy who couldn’t even win his home state in 2016 and has since proven himself to be nothing more than a raving, nonsensical blue-check troll. Sorry, but only a troll would tweet something this absolutely awful.

Thanks for reminding us how truly gross you are, Evan. We’d all but forgotten about you.

Granted, he’s just following along the new narrative this morning, that Trump wants to sacrifice seniors because he wants America to get back to work. CNN wrote an entire article about it and even now, #GOPDeathPanels is trending on Twitter. We find ourselves more and more asking, ‘What the Hell is wrong with these people?’

And then we remind ourselves more and more we really don’t want to know.

They are attacking Trump for not wanting our economy to crumble and our country to fail.

No words.

Trending

Trump.

Ouch.

And we’re going to guess no on both accounts.

Vile, lying piece of garbage.

Sums him up nicely.

***

Related:

‘Blah blah BLAH’! Kirstie Alley MORE than holds her own against frothy-mouthed Lefty rage-mob shrieking at her for thanking Trump

National TREASURE (seriously) James Woods shares hilarious video with a reminder that ‘life goes on’ (watch)

Are you ANGRY YET?! Reagan Battalion lays out Coronavirus Relief that Schumer/Pelosi ‘blocked’ for a bunch of damn windmills

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusEvan McMullinseniorsTrump