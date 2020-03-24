Nancy Pelosi has some ‘splainin’ to do.

Not that we actually expect her to justify adding a bunch of nonsense to the coronavirus relief bill but seriously … any other person putting together a ‘budget’ like this while people are in a state of emergency would at least have to answer for their actions, if not get totally fired.

If only we could fire this crazy broad.

Anyway, @Oilfiled_Rando took Nancy’s coronavirus bill apart bit-by-pork-filled bit and while his writing is hilarious, it is also absolutely infuriating.

Have fun!

Wtf is NOAA gonna do about coronavirus? $33,200,000 for new facilities? Why, Nancy? pic.twitter.com/psVxfY0FLl — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 23, 2020

Keep in mind, this isn’t a budget, this is supposed to be a relief bill.

That makes all of this even grosser.

Why does Nancy want $100,000,000 for NASA and $100,000,000 for “Construction and Environmental Compliance”? You wanna talk about slush funds? Wtf does this have to do with coronavirus? pic.twitter.com/9WvnlyEuhU — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 23, 2020

People are losing jobs, homes, some are losing everything, and Nancy is blocking their assistance for the Democrat agenda.

Omfg. Nancy is demanding $278,000,000 for the……. 🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁 INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE Almost 300 mil for the I.R. f cking S. pic.twitter.com/FWUIJE4xLI — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 23, 2020

Of course, a Democrat would put Americans’ lives at risk to fund the damn IRS.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

OMG.

Jesús H Christ, Nancy’s coronavirus bill wants $35,000,000 for the JFK performing arts center. Democrats never get to use the word slush fund again, ever. pic.twitter.com/eId1MFDeG6 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 23, 2020

Sorry, Bob, we know your family might not have groceries next week but Nancy really wants us to find the JFK Performing Arts Center.

$90,000,000 for an HIV program? I thought this was a coronavirus bill? pic.twitter.com/Sa2V1EARSU — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 23, 2020

Never let a crisis go to waste, yadda yadda yadda.

Wtf is the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences? pic.twitter.com/uiZKvjP7zO — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 23, 2020

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

$7,000,000 for one specific DC charter school, Gallaudet University Odd seeing one school singled out like this, I’m guessing somebody called in a favor pic.twitter.com/ebI52gpAnW — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 23, 2020

Someone DEFINITELY called in a favor.

And wait, we thought Democrats hated charter schools?

Howard University gets a $23,000,000 handout. Howard’s Endowment: $647,000,000 Thanks Nance! pic.twitter.com/AV3t7Ez8vZ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 23, 2020

$300,000,000 for the Corporation for public broadcasting. $500,000,000 for the Insitute of Museum and Library Services. Vital shit, guys! pic.twitter.com/BSw3MgE1Fg — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 23, 2020

Museum and Library Services.

People.

Are.

Suffering.

She’s awful.

$1,000,000 for the Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper of the Senate. Gotta tip everybody I reckon! pic.twitter.com/U7W2TvLeTh — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 23, 2020

$300,000,000 for “Migration and Refugee Assistance” Really looking out for those American workers, @SpeakerPelosi! pic.twitter.com/zKWbbM6hKp — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 23, 2020

Whoohoo American workers!

Oh you thought the Wokeness ended at diversity of corporate boards? WE USING MORE MINORITY BANKS YALL pic.twitter.com/IRTwH3nHOL — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 24, 2020

If Federal agencies use any banks owned by white men, they gonna have to splain themselves pic.twitter.com/jTRQLlqMOR — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 24, 2020

God almighty this sumbitch is long — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 24, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The Feds are gonna buy $300,000,000 worth of food and then redistribute it. What you wanna bet they’re gonna suck at that? pic.twitter.com/WLRbqj2Biv — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 24, 2020

Oh Christ. Another Committee is born. pic.twitter.com/CtoOrgB4aV — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 24, 2020

Wifi hotpots and iPads. We’re holding up relief to Americans for WiFi hotspots and iPads. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/rka63Uq7Pv — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 24, 2020

The next time some Leftist jagoff on Twitter claims Democrats are ‘for the people’ and only voted against the bill to stop some magical slush fun you point them to this article or his thread and you remind them who really has a so-called slush fund and who really tried to help people.

His thread is hilarious … Nancy and the Democrats’ actions though, infuriating.

***

