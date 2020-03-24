Nancy Pelosi has some ‘splainin’ to do.

Not that we actually expect her to justify adding a bunch of nonsense to the coronavirus relief bill but seriously … any other person putting together a ‘budget’ like this while people are in a state of emergency would at least have to answer for their actions, if not get totally fired.

If only we could fire this crazy broad.

Anyway, @Oilfiled_Rando took Nancy’s coronavirus bill apart bit-by-pork-filled bit and while his writing is hilarious, it is also absolutely infuriating.

Have fun!

Keep in mind, this isn’t a budget, this is supposed to be a relief bill.

That makes all of this even grosser.

People are losing jobs, homes, some are losing everything, and Nancy is blocking their assistance for the Democrat agenda.

Of course, a Democrat would put Americans’ lives at risk to fund the damn IRS.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

OMG.

Sorry, Bob, we know your family might not have groceries next week but Nancy really wants us to find the JFK Performing Arts Center.

Never let a crisis go to waste, yadda yadda yadda.

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

Someone DEFINITELY called in a favor.

And wait, we thought Democrats hated charter schools?

Museum and Library Services.

People.

Are.

Suffering.

She’s awful.

Whoohoo American workers!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The next time some Leftist jagoff on Twitter claims Democrats are ‘for the people’ and only voted against the bill to stop some magical slush fun you point them to this article or his thread and you remind them who really has a so-called slush fund and who really tried to help people.

His thread is hilarious … Nancy and the Democrats’ actions though, infuriating.

***

