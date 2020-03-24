Guess the lesson here kids is if the instructions on the label say NOT FOR HUMAN CONSUMPTION it’s not for human consumption.

We have covered a lot of dumb stories over the years (job security!) but this claim that Trump somehow compelled these people to drink fish tank cleaner is impressively ridiculous. Yeah yeah, the media has proven they will go to great lengths to make Trump look worse than Hitler but this was ridiculous.

Even for them.

And this pearl-clutching from NBC News’ Heidi Przybyla is REALLY milking it.

You know that face you make when you can’t remember what day of the week it is because you’ve been at home so long you’ve lost count of the days of the week? Yup, just made that face.

We’re going to bet Brit Hume made a similar face:

Brit, we so agree … this is ridiculous.

Or about the people who are getting better, or the businesses finding ways to get through this crisis.

It’s almost as if the media do not want things to be ok.

And they REALLY love the anti-Trump fear.

You betcha.

WON’T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE FISH?!

Oh, wait, wrong outrage.

Our bad, it gets confusing after a while.

***

