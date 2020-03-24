Beyond the other ridiculousness in the House Democrats’ Coronavirus Relief Bill (giving hundreds of millions to the IRS, REALLY?!), it seems folks are less than impressed with their efforts on rebates/checks for Americans.

They are talking bigger amounts than Republicans but …

Where House Ds ended up on rebates/checks (sharing again w/ summary below): — $1.5K per person (adults & children) immediately, up to $7.5K for family of 5; — NO phase-in; — Expected to be paid back in full or part by higher earners (+75K single/$150K joint) within 3 yrs pic.twitter.com/xFIsmGBnqP — Jeffrey Stein (@JStein_WaPo) March 23, 2020

For certain people, aka you evil richies, it’s a loan.

And a one-time payout which is far from what the Left wanted.

Guess how this is going over.

How is this supposed to help exactly?? A loan??? — bella donna 🧢 (@rf_hypatia) March 23, 2020

75k is nothing, and further all this does is burden them with debt. It’s not actually a relief package in any way shape or form — BassetHoundWarrior (@WarriorBasset) March 24, 2020

a one-time payment is really not even close to enough unfortunately — Hunter Biden OnlyFans (@SpectacOptical) March 23, 2020

The Democratic Party needs to burn in a fire. They’re worse than the Republicans. A LOAN? REALLY? — Global Meltdown Imminent (@Subliminary) March 23, 2020

Burn in a fire?

Yikes.

everything looks great, except for the loan part. perhaps make it paid back via taxes for people making over $500k. and it needs to repeat every month until this is over. — CO_mtGoat (@CMtgoat) March 23, 2020

They say one time but lets be honest, this is only to tide the people over until we can see if anything develops before next month. Hopefully a cure is found before another round of checks are needed to be sent — Sparda (@sparda1012) March 24, 2020

And there’s a little rare sanity on the thread.

This sucks — Unreasonable cat punch (@GafasGroucho) March 24, 2020

Have fun with that karma, Democrats.

***

Related:

Lefties DRAG fellow Lefty Amanda Marcotte like we’ve NEVER seen a Lefty dragged before over her ‘disturbing’ coronavirus thread

SUUURE: Journo who blamed Trump for couple eating fish tank cleaner claims she used tablet pic because of ‘photo licensing’

‘OMFG, Nancy … WHYYYY?!’ Hilariously INFURIATING thread breaks down Nancy Pelosi’s coronavirus bill bit-by-pork-filled bit