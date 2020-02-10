As Twitchy readers know, Comey pal Benjamin Wittes wrote a really stupid thread comparing Trump firing employees to the Holocaust. Don’t make that face, we didn’t write the thread and in fact, we mocked it.

A lot.

First he came for @comey, and I said nothing because I was mad at @comey because of the Clinton email investigation and I blamed him for Trump’s election. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) February 9, 2020

In his thread, Wittes tries to paint agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page as victims because mean ol’ Trump keeps talking about their text messages and inappropriate relationship. How dare the president hold them accountable for texting about an insurance policy to keep him out of the White House.

And since Page has done nothing but play the victim card since joining Twitter this thread got her attention.

Of course.

What we each share, despite our differences, is a lifetime of service to our country. We are civil servants who dared to rebuke this president. https://t.co/Lq8ifGQpDz — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) February 9, 2020

Lisa just keeps putting her foot in her mouth over and over and over again. It’s as if she is clueless about how angry millions of Americans are at her and her lover (gross, sorry) Peter Strzok for what they tried to do to their lawfully-elected president.

Maybe though some of the responses to her tweet will give her a clue?

Lisa Page, we read your texts with Peter Strzok. You both plotted to overthrow an election, and if that didn't work, you schemed your "insurance policy" coup. Claiming you are a civil servant now is total bull sh*t. You deserve decades in Federal prison. #EnemyOfThePeople — Glen Woodfin (@GlenWoodfin) February 9, 2020

Note, these aren’t even the meanest responses.

You didn’t serve your country. You used it. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 9, 2020

Truth.

You spelled attempted coup wrong. 🤷‍♂️ — Lying Dog-Faced Pony-Soldier (@NicholasBrodie) February 9, 2020

We know what you share with your colleagues. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 9, 2020

*meep*

I am a government civil servant as well, and your attitude disgusts me! It's not our place to rebuke the president. He sets policy; our job is to implement that policy. — Crapplefratz – Will Tweet For Food (@Crapplefratz) February 9, 2020

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.

She really does.

They all do.

All of you tried to create your own justice by "removing the blind fold" from lady justice and make her balance in your favor because Hillary wasn't supposed to lose. You absolutely conspired against the people of this nation and against justice itself. Actions have consequences — RadioRanger (@McKavitys) February 9, 2020

You tried to subvert the will of the people and undo a lawful election, but even worse, you actually dated this fn douche… pic.twitter.com/UGMaOPQByz — Victor Nikki🇺🇸 (@HapkidoBigDad) February 10, 2020

You misspelled COUP. — Maria Romanetti (@WriterRomana) February 9, 2020

You disgraced yourself and you disregarded your duty to the country. — nyccookie (@TracyAChambers) February 10, 2020

What you call ‘service’, I call ‘subversion’. Unelected bureaucrats don’t get to decide who the President is. — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) February 9, 2020

You slept with this. I question every decision you make. pic.twitter.com/MPnHr27VDt — Add your name (@corrcomm) February 9, 2020

Oof.

And yuck.

***

