Benjamin Wittes, friend of ex-FBI Director James Comey, compared President Trump firing people to the Holocaust. Literally:

Trending

These people need help:

“Security state agents are at the lead victim group among some”:

And whatever you think of Donald Trump, how do you compare Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman to Comey and McCabe?

If they are the same, does that mean Vindman gets referred for prosecution, too?

Just keep doubling down, journos:

Lucrative book deals vs. death:

And screenshots for posterity:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Benjamin WittesJames Comey