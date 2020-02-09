Oh yeah, we sort of forgot but The Oscars are tonight.

And they have no host.

If only they’d have invited Ricky Gervais to host, right?

This oughta be good.

It’s as if Ricky really knows these people. Their badly paid migrant house staff will get some time off to sleep …

Heh.

And ouch.

Hey, if he hosted all of these shows maybe the Hollywood elite would finally stop pretending their ideas matter more because they can memorize lines written by somebody else. Then again, even when Ricky asked them not to be unhinged and melodramatically political at his last gig, Patricia Arquette babbled about war and evil Trump.

It’s almost as if they can’t help themselves.

That. Would. Be. Epic.

See? We’re not the only ones who forgot.

Heh.

***

