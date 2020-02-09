One of the best things about being a Twitchy editor is scouring Twitter for the dumbest and most unbelievable stories we can find from people talking about their woke kids OR some evil MAGA person doing something super evil and stuff … you’d be surprised at how many are actually out there since we only cover the best (worst) we can find.

Like this ridiculousness from ‘The Rude Pundit,’ who claimed his pal’s mechanic did some mean MAGA stuff to his car.

Hey, it could have totally happened buuuuuuuut eh.

You decide.

He’s a liberal in the middle of Tennessee.

Poor b**tard.

OMG NOOOOOOOO.

A flyer?! And the mechanic took time to change the stations to conservative talk radio?

K.

OMG NOT IN TENNESSEE.

Suuuuuuure he did.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wait, it gets better.

Yup, this stinks.

Imagine making up a liberal friend in Tennessee just so you could dunk on Rush Limbaugh who has advanced stage 4 cancer.

What a sweetie.

Yeah, eff that guy.

Sorry … can’t … stop … laughing.

TERRORISM.

Annnd we’re dead.

DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER, MASS HYSTERIA.

Guess he didn’t like people making fun of him, his liberal pal in Tennessee, or the story.

He almost seems, what’s the word, TRIGGERED.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry.

He really thinks people calling out a BS story is being ‘triggered.’

They are so adorable.

But nice try, champ.

***

