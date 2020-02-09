One of the best things about being a Twitchy editor is scouring Twitter for the dumbest and most unbelievable stories we can find from people talking about their woke kids OR some evil MAGA person doing something super evil and stuff … you’d be surprised at how many are actually out there since we only cover the best (worst) we can find.

Like this ridiculousness from ‘The Rude Pundit,’ who claimed his pal’s mechanic did some mean MAGA stuff to his car.

Hey, it could have totally happened buuuuuuuut eh.

You decide.

Pal of mine goes to his regular auto mechanic to get some repairs on Tuesday. It's at the car dealership he's been using for years. He's a liberal in the middle of Tennessee. His car has a couple of anti-Trump stickers on it. When he picks up his car, this has been left in it: pic.twitter.com/GgPi4DlrFC — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) February 7, 2020

He’s a liberal in the middle of Tennessee.

Poor b**tard.

More precisely, a couple of the flyers were left and all his radio stations had been changed to conservative talk. Needless to say, my pal was pissed off. He'd bought cars from the place. Used it for service all the time. They had no problem taking his Trump-hating money. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) February 7, 2020

OMG NOOOOOOOO.

A flyer?! And the mechanic took time to change the stations to conservative talk radio?

K.

Now the ending of this is that he went back to the place yesterday to speak to someone about it. The owner was pissed off about it, too. Totally apologetic and enraged that one of his employees would do that. Again, this is in the middle of Tennessee. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) February 7, 2020

OMG NOT IN TENNESSEE.

The owner told my pal, "You know, I'm so fucking sick of Trump." My pal agreed and told me, "I don't get what they want. They won. Trump got away with it. We don't have to love him." I said that they want to rub our faces in it. That's the real pleasure for them. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) February 7, 2020

Suuuuuuure he did.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wait, it gets better.

We both said that back when Bush was president, we could still communicate with his voters. We could talk and argue and even have friends who supported Bush. Now, though? It's impossible to communicate with Trump supporters. That's because you're in the cult or you're an enemy. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) February 7, 2020

Yup, this stinks.

This is the end result of the media poison of Rush Limbaugh to Fox "news" to Facebook and other social media madness. It's not enough to disagree. You have to hate anyone who would dare question Trump, and they should receive condemnation and attack and death threats. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) February 7, 2020

Imagine making up a liberal friend in Tennessee just so you could dunk on Rush Limbaugh who has advanced stage 4 cancer.

What a sweetie.

My pal ended up thanking the owner for at least expressing concern and for apologizing. That's what you do in a medium-sized town in Tennessee. He hopes the offending mechanic is fired because, you know, fuck that guy. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) February 7, 2020

Yeah, eff that guy.

Sorry … can’t … stop … laughing.

He did say that he's worried about anything else having been done to his car. The owner said that if he felt anything was off, to bring the car back. It's a kind of terrorism, isn't it? Making you wonder if your engine will blow up or your brakes won't work? — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) February 7, 2020

TERRORISM.

Annnd we’re dead.

You know it's not absurd to think that the end game of making America great again is the elimination of all of us, right? All of us who can see who Trump really is? And the fact that we can entertain that thought means we may already be too far down the road to stop it. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) February 7, 2020

DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER, MASS HYSTERIA.

I can tell a lot of the MAGA cretins who comment here aren't reading the entire thread. You don't have to believe it happened. I know that MAGA fucks don't believe lots of shit that's real. So, hey, I'll join climate change and "Trump is an idiot" in that category. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) February 7, 2020

Guess he didn’t like people making fun of him, his liberal pal in Tennessee, or the story.

He almost seems, what’s the word, TRIGGERED.

Holy shit, you MAGA mites are so triggered. That's sad. My friend dealt with this calmly and without trying to ruin the business. He thought it was fucked and told me about it (and said he didn't mind if I tweeted it out). If someone did this to you with Obama, that's fucked, too — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) February 8, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry.

He really thinks people calling out a BS story is being ‘triggered.’

They are so adorable.

You wanted to go viral. Buck up. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) February 8, 2020

The guy that just went on an 11 tweet rant about something that never happened calls other people triggered. Not only are you lousy at making shit up. You have zero self awareness! pic.twitter.com/N4XjY2SuBR — Your Am-ERIC-an Valentine ❤️ (@Flipper628) February 8, 2020

You said your pal hoped the mechanic was fired for changing his radio station to conservative talk shows. How's your perspective? 🤔https://t.co/fPe2nd7Cfn — The Thinkalorian* (@TheRewster) February 8, 2020

Your friend is totes a good guy. He just wanted to get a mechanic fired for a piece of paper. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) February 8, 2020

Except it didn't happen. — Johnson, SGT, 1ea (@MaconLetisTmato) February 8, 2020

Editor’s note: this is where your story totally jumps the shark. For future fanfic, please use less melodrama for better believability. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/O7ssUz1gjy — dubs (@mrbigdubya) February 8, 2020

No one is triggered. Everyone just smells the total BS. — Schiffty Pettifogery (@NuLLnVoiD4prez) February 8, 2020

But nice try, champ.

***

