BREAKING: Man Deliberately Rams Vehicle Into GOP Tent Full Of Volunteers, Trump Responds https://t.co/2mBcfFd9rG pic.twitter.com/L8FdAO50g2 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 9, 2020

From the Daily Wire:

Authorities in Florida said on Saturday that a man deliberately rammed a vehicle into a tent of Republican volunteers who were registering people to vote. “Jacksonville police say a driver intentionally crashed a van through a tent where Duval County GOP volunteers were registering voters Saturday afternoon,” The Florida Times-Union reported. “Several Duval County GOP volunteers were working at the registration tent when a white man in his early 20s driving an older – possibly 1980s – brown van pulled up toward the tent.”

Duval County GOP, concluded, “The Republican Party of Duval County plans to redouble its efforts to register voters and will continue it’s fight with renewed intensity to re-elect President Donald Trump.”

Attempted mass murder of Trump supporters: 6 innocent Trump campaign volunteers were almost killed today by what appears to be a Democrat extremist, as he plowed his vehicle into them and their voter registration tent. #TrumpSupportersAttacked pic.twitter.com/ia762Ue7D5 — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) February 9, 2020

ARREST MADE | 27-year-old Gregory William Loel Timm was arrested Saturday after reportedly driving a van into a Republican tent in a Sandalwood area Walmart parking lot. https://t.co/CyfkIf22kj — First Coast News (@FCN2go) February 9, 2020

But red hats are scary. You people can all sod off. https://t.co/XFJXhLy76Z — Stacey – AKA The Liberty Gypsy (@ScotsFyre) February 9, 2020

From ABC News:

A man was arrested Saturday after investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said he drove a van into a tent belonging to the Republican Party of Duval County. Gregory William Loel Timm, 27, faces multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault on a person 65 years of age or older, one count of criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license. On Saturday afternoon, police responded to the Walmart at 11900 Atlantic Blvd. in Kernan Village after witnesses called 911. Witnesses told JSO that a man in his 20s driving an older brown Chevy van pulled up to the tent before driving through, running over their tables and chairs. Volunteers for the Republican Party were registering people to vote.

I second that emotion. This is my favorite part of the article: “though it is unsure if the crash was politically motivated.” Alrighty then. — Just June 👫🏻🌹💌 (@MissJitter) February 9, 2020

Florida Man strikes again. — CowabungaDude 🤙 (@StokedTweeter) February 9, 2020

the left continues to be the things they try to accuse the right of. Violent, activist hateful criminals. — Patrick Snow (@FlyNavydawg) February 9, 2020

