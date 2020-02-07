Because you know, America should totally look to Finland for how to run our country.

Or not.

Finland will now give all new parents the same amount of leave — 164 days, paid — regardless of gender. Single parents will also have the right to use the parental leave quotas of both parents. https://t.co/zAD7QguLps — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 7, 2020

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems to think this is the bomb-diggity though. Of course, it IS basically socialism so right in her wheelhouse:

This could be us, if we want it to be. ⬇️ https://t.co/qknpLrSJVb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 7, 2020

We don’t want it to be.

So there’s that.

Then fellow squad member Ayanna Pressley showed up to make a joke about being ‘radical’.

Why do you insist on being so radical in your thinking? https://t.co/cZyaw3CIX3 — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) February 7, 2020

Because you know, socialism isn’t radical.

Then Ilhan Omar chimed in:

Stop trying to improve the lives of people, you radicals 😉 https://t.co/H4edvRKiBX — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 7, 2020

We just wrote a story about this woman wanting to give everyone the benefits of the G.I. Bill, even if they don’t serve.

Yup, this editor made that same face.

AOC came back in with the ‘clapback’:

Affordable childcare & paid family leave?

Ending mass incarceration and for-profit detention?

Paying people enough so they can actually envision a future?

Fighting for public education and people with disabilities?! How dare we even think of it. The audacity. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 7, 2020

This could also be a nod to Obama and his ‘Audacity to Hope’ crap but either way, all these ladies really did was set themselves up for some major trolling, in essence, becoming the butt of their own joke.

Go ask the people of Venezuela how “progressivism” is working out for them — Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) February 7, 2020

Have you even considered how much it cost to provide everyone in America with bootstraps? — theRoddick (@_jbarker) February 7, 2020

Only an ignorant person would believe that the business of government is to align with the social enthusiasms of the moment. These "ideas" are aimed at increasing government interference in people's lives and end up creating a climate of graft and bribery to benefit politicians. — Stephen Kirtland (@stevediogenes) February 7, 2020

And then what, tax the rich, too? — Know The Ledge (@CodeSwitchATL) February 7, 2020

That’s their go-to for everything.

Stop sticking your Socialist nose in my buisness. — Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) February 7, 2020

We don’t need Washington DC to make our lives better. That is the entire point of freedom and liberty. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Terry O'Reilly (@Braydo23) February 7, 2020

When people rely on the government to make their lives better nothing will improve. Nothing will advance. Nothing will cost less. Just please, take a quick crash course in economics 101. It's a really simple concept. — Keith Anthony (@KeithAnthony629) February 7, 2020

When you start forcing me to pay more taxes you are not improving my fife. — IamRedUSA (@lamRedUSA) February 7, 2020

Winner winner chicken dinner.

