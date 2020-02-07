Because you know, America should totally look to Finland for how to run our country.

Or not.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems to think this is the bomb-diggity though. Of course, it IS basically socialism so right in her wheelhouse:

We don’t want it to be.

So there’s that.

Then fellow squad member Ayanna Pressley showed up to make a joke about being ‘radical’.

Because you know, socialism isn’t radical.

Trending

Then Ilhan Omar chimed in:

We just wrote a story about this woman wanting to give everyone the benefits of the G.I. Bill, even if they don’t serve.

Yup, this editor made that same face.

AOC came back in with the ‘clapback’:

This could also be a nod to Obama and his ‘Audacity to Hope’ crap but either way, all these ladies really did was set themselves up for some major trolling, in essence, becoming the butt of their own joke.

That’s their go-to for everything.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

***

Related:

DNC just looks worse and WORSE: Iowa Precinct Captain’s tweets about Iowa results being ‘bulls**t’ so VERY telling

‘I didn’t even assume genders’! Sean Spicier’s tweets cover Dems terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week and LOL

Buckle UP, DNC! Byron York and Brit Hume break down Iowa Caucus numbers and show Bernie Sanders really DID win

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAyanna PressleyFinlandIlhan Omarsocialism