You know if Trump is having one of his best weeks EVER the Democrats are having one of their worst. And boy howdy, this week has not been kind to our good, delicate, tolerant, trust-worthy friends on the Left. First the Iowa Caucus debacle (Bernie won, folks), then the SOTU where Grammy Nancy tore up Trump’s speech, then the acquittal …

AWESOME stuff if you’re a Republican.

Not so much if you were really hoping Democrats would somehow take Trump down.

We figured Sean Spicier, our favorite parody account, would be hard at work tormenting the Left and yup, he absolutely has been. The dude never disappoints.

The Obama jokes never get old.

These people and their, ‘Dancing With the Stars’ insults.

They so need a new talking point.

Bring your grandma to work day.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

There ya’ go.

See, Sean is sensitive and stuff.

Funny how people who claim no one reads your tweets always seem to reply to you.

Guess this is better than the damn DWTS dig.

Winning.

TMI, dude.

Definitely Costanza.

We thought this was a Brian Stelter joke for a minute.

Set those cats free, lady!

A lifetime supply of Turtle Wax.

Duh.

Watching them dunk on a parody account because they’re too lazy to look for the little blue checkmark.

Priceless.

Buckster.

K.

*off*

It was 10.

Only.

Is that you, Pierre?

Dave Matthews, ladies and gentlemen.

Heh.

He so looks like Gilligan.

Sean is definitely having fun.

***

