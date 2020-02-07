She’s gotta be kidding.

Right?

Surely even Ilhan Omar gets why we have the G.I. Bill and the price men and women pay every day who actually receive it. They’re not handing out free college educations to people just because …

*sigh*

Then again, maybe she doesn’t get it. Luckily Chris Manning was more than willing to explain it to her:

Think she got the picture here?

But rich people will pay for it! Socialists said so!

She thinks using a word like ethos makes it look less like she’s trying to exploit a program vets have earned and just hand it out to people whose main accomplishment is picking a degree in underwater basketweaving.

Ilhan just doesn’t get it.

