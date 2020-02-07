She’s gotta be kidding.

Right?

Surely even Ilhan Omar gets why we have the G.I. Bill and the price men and women pay every day who actually receive it. They’re not handing out free college educations to people just because …

“Imagine what it would do for our country and those who live here if we were to take the ethos behind the original G.I. Bill and apply it to everybody—canceling all student debt and making public colleges, universities, and vocational schools tuition-free.” 💪🏽 https://t.co/P6LNRv6h9w — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 7, 2020

*sigh*

Then again, maybe she doesn’t get it. Luckily Chris Manning was more than willing to explain it to her:

I'm a recipient of the GI Bill. The GI Bill was earned by agreeing to serve my country for six years and to put my life at risk as an infantryman in Afghanistan. It wasn't something just given to me with nothing expected in return. Don't cheapen our sacrifice w/ this comparison. pic.twitter.com/4CNspm8gXt — Chris Manning (@Manning4USCong) February 7, 2020

Think she got the picture here?

Probably triple the debt unless you’re willing to admit this will increase taxes on the middle class significantly. — Chris (@ctuff2005) February 7, 2020

But rich people will pay for it! Socialists said so!

The “ethos” meaning the whole concept of signing a blank check payable to the United States govt for up to & including your life should it be called of you and in exchange said govt upholds their end of the contract with benefits EARNED like the GI Bill…that “ethos”??? — Dennis Davis (@TheDennisDavis) February 7, 2020

She thinks using a word like ethos makes it look less like she’s trying to exploit a program vets have earned and just hand it out to people whose main accomplishment is picking a degree in underwater basketweaving.

People who benefit from the G.I. Bill have actually done something to be rewarded for. — The World's Foremost Authority (@RayShowRatio) February 7, 2020

What will they do to earn it. I served 22 years as an 11B and I definitely earned my GI Bill. Some trail mix eating, Patchouli reeking, neck beard Gender Studies Major better be going through Basic Training for that. — Sen. John Blutarsky (T) (@Mongotrucker) February 7, 2020

The folks on the GI Bill earned it. pic.twitter.com/dpUbgw056x — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) February 7, 2020

Ilhan just doesn’t get it.

***

Related:

Carol Roth rubs American success in AOC’s face by asking Tweeps to share their bootstrap stories on EPIC thread with #IBootstrapped

‘Trump doesn’t take orders from HIM’: Rep. Thomas Massie’s tweet on WH possibly firing Alexander Vindman is STRAIGHT fire

Loser ALERT: Trump’s acquittal speech triggered Peter Strzok SO much he broke his Twitter silence and it’s as pathetic as you’d expect