Holy COW this thread made this editor’s heart SING.

Love it so much, for a couple of reasons. First, it’s fun watching Carol Roth dump salt in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s wound of stupidity about people in America not pulling themselves up by the bootstraps (really, Sandy?), and second, and more importantly, these stories are amazing.

Wonderful, lovely, inspiring and a perfect read for Friday. Carol nailed this in all ways:

Posted the rest without comment (who needs to hear from this editor when the stories themselves are already so good?):

Oh HELL yeah.

 

America is GREAT and Americans are greater.

Exceptional even.

A country where anyone can succeed as long as they’re willing to work for it.

Never let some fussy, red-lipsticked socialist tell you otherwise.

Editor’s note: This is only a handful of the stories on this thread … if you have time you should totally go read them. 

