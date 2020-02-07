Holy COW this thread made this editor’s heart SING.

Love it so much, for a couple of reasons. First, it’s fun watching Carol Roth dump salt in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s wound of stupidity about people in America not pulling themselves up by the bootstraps (really, Sandy?), and second, and more importantly, these stories are amazing.

Wonderful, lovely, inspiring and a perfect read for Friday. Carol nailed this in all ways:

Did you bootstrap your way to success? Reply to this w your story & #IBootstrapped — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 7, 2020

Posted the rest without comment (who needs to hear from this editor when the stories themselves are already so good?):

Neither of my parents were college grads. #IBootstrapped my way from $40,000 in debt at 22 to being worth 7-figures by 30. I listened to be people who said I could succeed instead of those who said it wasn’t possible. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 7, 2020

Grew up in rural Wisconsin in a trailer park. Paper route at 12. Worked 14th b-day for minimum wage & then weekends & full-time in summer then on; part-time during college academic year. Paid 100% college & law school. Lawyer & Dr. (med school) brothers did same. #IBootstrapped — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) February 7, 2020

Only thing I did was pull myself out of a pit of drug addiction with God’s help but #IBootstrapped nonetheless — LiterallyYourMom🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@KristinBoymom) February 7, 2020

I ran out of money for college and didn’t want to take out loans. So I joined the service to pay for it. And for anyone who wants to say that isn’t bootstrapping because “the GI Bill paid for my college”, go look at the pay scale for an E-3. #IBootstrapped — MIKE BRESLIN’S RIPPING GOOD TWEETS! (@mikebreslin815) February 7, 2020

My husband and I both immigrants from different countries. Both #IBootstrapped to get where we are. Only place you can live the dream! 🇺🇸 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 7, 2020

#IBootstrapped my way from a surprise layoff to a new job by interviewing five to eight times a day, five days a week, for six weeks, and now I'm turning what I learned into a guidebook for others. — Spooky's Magical Valentine's Tour! (@yourbuddyspooky) February 7, 2020

Yup, never finished H.S. took a bit but I found a trade, making over a 100k. Life is Good.#IBootstrapped — Phineas J Whoopee (@j_whoopee) February 7, 2020

Im a disabled veteran and 4 years ago I was homeless and living in my truck. Today I own my own house and have no debt other than my mortgage. — A Box of Rocks (@ABoxOfRocks23) February 7, 2020

I left home at 18 with a suitcase and $495. Made my way waitressing & tending bar, worked my way through grad school. Worked as a university administrator, married, a kid, a home, & a very comfortable retirement ahead. — Baby It's Code Outside 🐦 (@sodagrrl) February 7, 2020

Was a homeless, rebellious teen, working 2 jobs and trying to get a degree. Joined the Army. Served 24 years. Retired. Went to ASU on GI Bill. Graduated Suma Cum Laude with double major at 49 years old. Now own my own house and earn 6 figures. #IBootstrapped — Mouth of Matuszak (@pavelgregory) February 7, 2020

5th generation military. All enlisted no officers because no one went to college until me. Went from a E1 – E6 to a doctoral student by working my ass off from Uncle Sam to Fortune 500 companies. All by a kid who used to fetch water in a bucket and plowed a field with a mule. — BloodSpite (@BloodSpite) February 7, 2020

I scoured swap meets & garage sales to build my first home computer, & the one after that. Taught myself DOS & Basic. So I literally bootstrapped. #IBootstrapped — Jack (@SkipTerrio) February 7, 2020

Fave bootstrap story: My uncle graduated HS in 1940 in a small town in West Texas. Hitchhiked to college the day after his last class – didn’t even stick around for gradation. Started a construction co that is now a third-generation multimillion $ company. — 🎶Del Paxton’s Piano🎶 (@Mark_Derr) February 7, 2020

arrived in USA with 2 suitcases, 1 carry on and no idea what I was going to do the following day. Restarted in new career at the very bottom, pushing a mail cart, worked my way up. Married now w/ 4 kids. Successful career in insurance industry. #IBootstrapped — The Stellarossa (@TheStellaRossa) February 7, 2020

Only person in my fam to go to college, worked 3 jobs during & paid it 100% my own, #IBootStrapped full financial independence at age 21, making 6-figures by age 23… we’ll see where the rest takes me😉 — Tabitha (@tabithacmcguire) February 7, 2020

I’m the 3rd person in my family to have been born 🇺🇸 I served 5 yrs (Army) and I’m about to complete a MA in philosophy. I write about language & grammar. I also coach strength training and nutrition. Not much but Honest work. Y’all keep inspired and inspiring #imnotavictim — Omar Moreno (@Omar_Moreno1202) February 7, 2020

Zero support growing up. Mowed laws at 13, retail through HS at 16, liquor store through college, IT job in 89, traveled the globe, retired last year at 50. Day trader now and love every single day. If I can do it anyone can!#IBootstrapped — Lobo (@Lobo68Loco) February 7, 2020

Oh HELL yeah.

Then: Single bipolar mother

Dirt poor, lived on reservation

Lived in system for almost a year

Now: multiple degrees

Successful military career

Successful business

Successful wife

Successful children (one in a military academy)

Definition of “bootstraps” — Dr. Rob (@shakakalaka) February 7, 2020

I quit my job when I was 25 to start an ecommerce company with no $$ & taking no pay. I talked a company into letting me sell their products online, taking a commision off of whatever I sold. 5-years later I made enough to buy the company & am still going 23 years later. — WOPR (@W_O_P_R) February 7, 2020

My mom bartended for 20 years, was an alcoholic . Now on disability and living in my basement. No help there. Dad favored his new family.

No help there. Homeowner, have 2 great boys,1 wife for 10 years now. making more than both my parents combined. No college. — john (@GreenLoftJN) February 7, 2020

America is GREAT and Americans are greater.

Exceptional even.

A country where anyone can succeed as long as they’re willing to work for it.

Never let some fussy, red-lipsticked socialist tell you otherwise.

Editor’s note: This is only a handful of the stories on this thread … if you have time you should totally go read them.

