We shook our heads earlier when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who went from being a bartender to a member of Congress with a luxury apartment (with a garbage disposal!), argued that it’s “a physical impossibility to lift yourself up by a bootstrap, by your shoelaces? It’s physically impossible.”

As is the pattern with AOC, she tweets or says something incredibly stupid, gets called out on it, and then jumps back on Twitter to prove she was right in the first place and make herself the victim of mean conservatives who just don’t understand. “If you think I’m hopelessly dumb,” she tweeted, prophetically, and then pulled up footage of Martin Luther King, Jr. talking about pulling oneself up by their bootstraps.

You know, watching that clip just shows the massive difference in intellect between MLK and AOC. But she went on:

Carol Roth and others answered that one:

