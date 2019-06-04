Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lives in a luxury apartment, but that doesn’t mean she’s like, out of touch with the little people and stuff.

VIDEO: Ocasio-Cortez likens her building with rooftop pool and golf simulator to NYC public housing https://t.co/xBNvqrzvzl — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 3, 2019

From Free Beacon:

“I move into this building, and it’s marketed as a ‘luxury’ building in D.C.,” she said. “It’s an efficient building, it’s clean, it has public space, it has a rooftop garden—y’all watching my Instagram—it has clean air, it has clean water. And I think about this and I’m like, ‘Hm, this is what a luxury building is like.'” She goes on to say the building is just like the new public housing development she toured. Unmentioned by Ocasio-Cortez, however, is that her current residence offers a lot more than just clean air and water. The newly-constructed complex, built adjacent to a Whole Foods, also features both an indoor lap pool and a rooftop pool, a rooftop dog park and dog wash station, numerous gyms including a Peloton cycling studio and a yoga studio, a demonstration kitchen with a wood-fired pizza oven, private massage rooms with hydromassage beds, a golf simulator studio, a basketball court, a racquetball court, and a rooftop tennis court with a “parabolic hitting wall” in case you’re alone with nobody to play with.

AOC’s down with the struggle though, yo.

Prices in the complex range from around $2,000 for a small studio to over $5,000 for a three-bedroom. Ocasio-Cortez says she moved there because of the 24/7 lobby security.

It’s only kinda sorta luxurious since it has a garbage disposal.

And a rooftop pool.

And a golf simulator.

Love how socialists try to explain away their luxury lifestyles as normal, as they continue to press for government control of wealth. — thomas wesolowski (@tweso1) June 4, 2019

Always amusing when the left justify their luxury lives because of security concerns — GJ (@ThorntonHeath31) June 4, 2019

Right? It’s Fox News’ fault she lives in a luxury building.

They forced her to do it!

If this woman is the best the socialists have to offer then they are in trouble… — Charlotte Weisman (@CharlotteWeism1) June 4, 2019

She's the perfect candidate for all of my millenial peers who want to pretend they are victims of poverty, while living 350,000 suburban homes in all white neighborhoods — Paul Windler (@PaulWindler) June 4, 2019

Victims of white privilege no doubt.

She really thinks everything has to be done through the collective — Chris G (@ChrisGTwoAgain) June 4, 2019

Of course, she does.

She’s a socialist.

