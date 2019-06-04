Max Boot really, really, really wants Congress to impeach Trump.

Trump has committed more criminal and unconstitutional conduct than any previous president in U.S. history. If they refuse to impeach him, members of Congress will violate their own oaths to “support and defend the Constitution.” My @PostOpinions column: https://t.co/iYsC240fY5 — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) June 3, 2019

From the Washington Post:

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s presentation last week, although it contained no new information, has renewed pressure to impeach President Trump. You can debate whether impeachment makes sense politically, but there is no doubt that it is justified legally and morally. There is already more than enough evidence for at least seven articles of impeachment – four more than President Richard M. Nixon would have faced had he not resigned in 1974.

You know this guy loves the sound of his own voice.

Kurt Schlichter fired back at Max:

And yes, we are almost as embarrassed for him as we are annoyed by him.

hahaha "tweet unavailable" — JCDdraft (@jcddraft) June 4, 2019

Which likely means Max blocked Kurt.

I kind of think the guy who had his campaign burgle the other party's committee headquarters and then helped cover it up might have a stronger claim on this whole "criminal and unconstitutional" thing. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) June 4, 2019

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

I find it amusing how these ppl make these claims yet never cite an actual crime. They make up crimes committed, and worst part when they’re on air no one, incl our “friends” at Fox, ever ask them ‘can you give me the statute they violated, so we can share it with viewers?’ — SavingtheRepublic ☠️🇺🇸 (@BMartin1776) June 4, 2019

It’s all about appeasing and appealing to their base for clicks and taps. Max knows his readers want Trump impeached so he writes nonsense like this piece.

Remember CNN stooge Max Boot pushed President Trump was a traitor to this nation. pic.twitter.com/BCiDprJimP — Al Bedo ❌ (@albedobell) June 4, 2019

Color us totally shocked.

Oh, wait.

