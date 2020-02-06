Nobody shoots down the American Dream quite like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. No, really. Who in their right mind thinks this is a brilliant argument:

.@AOC on America’s rags-to-riches ideal: “It’s a physical impossibility to lift yourself up by a bootstrap, by your shoelaces? It’s physically impossible. The whole thing is a joke.” pic.twitter.com/9WNf8UE06T — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 6, 2020

There are no words for what we’ve just watched. Well, no polite words, anyway.

Imagine thinking that you said something smart when you have just said something incredibly stupid.

She does have a point ….I tried it at home….and I couldn't do it! — Shogun Ulsan (@ShogunUlsan) February 6, 2020

When you say lift people out of poverty you aren't going door to door and picking people up either — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 6, 2020

Makes ya think that if stupidity were a crime, AOC would be serving a life sentence.

Good lord honey. https://t.co/FNlLN31Z7G — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 6, 2020

She knows it’s a metaphor right? https://t.co/fKBan7rPRV — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) February 6, 2020

Don’t assume she knows anything.

If you are this stupid, @AOC, you shouldn’t be in Congress. https://t.co/32MmFGCOjl — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 6, 2020

not big on metaphors https://t.co/KZ2DE6OwVr — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 6, 2020

Idioms not being understood by idiots is most certainly a joke. https://t.co/4OquZsjYnk — Dodd (@Amuk3) February 6, 2020

AOC is one of the biggest jokes out there right now.

Also within 10 years we're going to retrofit every single building in the United States to run on solar power or some shit https://t.co/68bKm5qluc — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 6, 2020

It’s just painful at this point. It really is.

Wait weren't you only recently a bartender and now you're in a powerful position in Congress pic.twitter.com/cFJfC5s9LU — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) February 6, 2020

Wasn’t she a bartender before this? https://t.co/rsPB91pPrP — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 6, 2020

Maybe she was wearing slip-ons.