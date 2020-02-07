MAN we’re glad James Woods is back.

As Twitchy readers know, Mr. Woods came back to Twitter without pulling a single punch, especially his tweet asking about what he’d missed since he was gone.

Luckily, Ted Cruz was around to share this super important breaking news with Woods:

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Hey, that’s just about as likely as what Democrats are trying to claim happened in Iowa. Pete Buttigieg, the guy whose campaign in part funded the app the state used for results, magically beat Bernie Sanders.

Alrighty then.

We love that Ted was able to use Avenatti to humiliate Democrats over the Iowa Caucus even more. That there is a ‘two-fer.’

Huzzah.

CNN will find that Avenatti COULD have won Iowa if not for those damn Russians.

This could work.

YES!

Seriously. One of the best weeks ever.

Thank the Twitter Gods.

