James Woods has been a favorite of many on Twitter for a long time, but in April of last year, he disappeared from the medium.

Well, he’s now back, and we can partially thank Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

I’ve tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of blazing insight can be found nowhere else, so… I’m back! #AOCStillAMoron pic.twitter.com/kB0oDXmArB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

AOC is so powerful that she pulled Woods up by hit bootstraps out of Twitter hiatus. Who says there’s no bipartisanship anymore?

Woods had some questions though:

I was on vacation awhile, avoiding the news. How’d the #Mueller thing work out? The #impeachment scam? Who won the #Iowa caucuses? Is #MichaelAvenatti still a contender for the Democratic nomination for President? How’s #JeffreyEpstein doing? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

LOL. He’s still got it, and it’s being appreciated:

This is a great day ! https://t.co/S45BkqaN09 — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) February 7, 2020

James Woods back on Twitter. Could this week get any better? https://t.co/KE766jCKS7 — Christian Whiton (@ChristianWhiton) February 7, 2020

😂😂😂😂 and just like that Twitter is good again. https://t.co/HZIU1oanaP — Lucy B. (@lgb1060) February 7, 2020

Best Twitter news of year! @RealJamesWoods is back! He's been missed-he is one of folks I love to follow. Guts and brains in the same body. Welcome back, @RealJamesWoods https://t.co/Y06RZuIMJ2 — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 7, 2020

Welcome back.. best on twitter https://t.co/DJ5nG3lTb1 — Dale Wiebe (@dmwiebe) February 7, 2020

And just in time for election season to heat up.

I simply can’t express how honored I am by the kindness and warmth I have received by so many of my Twitter friends tonight. You are genuinely such fine people. Thank you. I am in tears. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

Update:

Ted Cruz has joined in:

Welcome back. Avenatti won Iowa. https://t.co/4U45I8sOmy — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 7, 2020

Ha!