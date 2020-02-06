James Woods has been a favorite of many on Twitter for a long time, but in April of last year, he disappeared from the medium.
Well, he’s now back, and we can partially thank Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:
I’ve tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of blazing insight can be found nowhere else, so… I’m back! #AOCStillAMoron pic.twitter.com/kB0oDXmArB
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020
AOC is so powerful that she pulled Woods up by hit bootstraps out of Twitter hiatus. Who says there’s no bipartisanship anymore?
Woods had some questions though:
I was on vacation awhile, avoiding the news. How’d the #Mueller thing work out? The #impeachment scam? Who won the #Iowa caucuses? Is #MichaelAvenatti still a contender for the Democratic nomination for President? How’s #JeffreyEpstein doing?
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020
LOL. He’s still got it, and it’s being appreciated:
This is a great day ! https://t.co/S45BkqaN09
— Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) February 7, 2020
James Woods back on Twitter. Could this week get any better? https://t.co/KE766jCKS7
— Christian Whiton (@ChristianWhiton) February 7, 2020
😂😂😂😂 and just like that Twitter is good again. https://t.co/HZIU1oanaP
— Lucy B. (@lgb1060) February 7, 2020
Best Twitter news of year! @RealJamesWoods is back! He's been missed-he is one of folks I love to follow. Guts and brains in the same body. Welcome back, @RealJamesWoods https://t.co/Y06RZuIMJ2
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 7, 2020
Welcome back.. best on twitter https://t.co/DJ5nG3lTb1
— Dale Wiebe (@dmwiebe) February 7, 2020
And just in time for election season to heat up.
I simply can’t express how honored I am by the kindness and warmth I have received by so many of my Twitter friends tonight. You are genuinely such fine people. Thank you. I am in tears.
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020
Update:
Ted Cruz has joined in:
Welcome back. Avenatti won Iowa. https://t.co/4U45I8sOmy
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 7, 2020
Ha!