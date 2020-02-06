Brit Hume highlighting the front pages of both the Washington Post and New York Times from today in order to prove how painful it must have been for them to admit Trump has been acquitted is one of his best digs yet and he didn’t even really need to say anything:

Today’s Washington Post & New York Times front pages: pic.twitter.com/2GDnZ0zXeC — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 6, 2020

Split-Senate?

Bitter impeachment battle? Battle?

Oof, that acquittal had to hurt.

We get they need the drama to sell papers but c’mon, really? Anyone who’s been watching knows this really wasn’t a battle. This was a bunch of House Democrats who couldn’t accept Trump won in 2016 making ginormous jackas*es of themselves while weaponizing an important and fundamental tool of our republic.

That’s sort of clunky for a headline though, yeah?

Merry Acquitmas … HA HA HA HA HA

What I find fascinating is that this outcome was never really in doubt. The vast majority of Americans – including, apparently, some Dem pols & a lot of journalists – seemed unaware that it takes 2/3 of the Senate to convict, and there was zero indication that would happen. — Bruce F. Webster (@bfwebster) February 6, 2020

The media has been pushing it for a long, long time, just like the Democrats. They needed the public to believe it was a possibility for clicks and taps … and campaign fodder.

NYT couldn't bring itself to say the word "acquitted". — InMyHumbleOpinion (@IMHO1969) February 6, 2020

It probably literally PAINED them.

Can you say "down-played" by the NYT? — GAB.ai/NCFIRE (@NCFIREJames) February 6, 2020

Note: the initial online New York Times headline was also "Trump Acquitted". Then they changed it…. — Senor Droolcup (@SenorDroolcup) February 6, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Because of course, they did.

“Split” senate 😂 — Emil (@Emil977) February 6, 2020

Romney doesn’t really count.

Sorry, not sorry.

That must be so difficult for them to print it. — JDJ (@jundjr) February 6, 2020

Don't forget this one. (ONE WORD) pic.twitter.com/0P7GSrbzNv — The Whistle Blower (@RIDER_755) February 6, 2020

THERE it is.

Hey, at least USA Today got it right.

Funny papers…that's what we used to call the comics in actual newspapers. Now we can simply call them all funny papers. — Paulette Swartz (@PauletteSwartz) February 6, 2020

Except these aren’t funny haha, they’re funny annoying.

When they show you who they really are, believe them.

***

