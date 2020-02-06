OMG NOT A PINNED TWEET!

How hard do you think Trump laughs when he sees tweets like this from Bette Midler? You’d think by now they’d have figured out when they totally and completely meltdown like this they are just feeding him and his followers.

But nope.

TRUMP WILL BE PRESIDENT FOREVER!

THE HUMANITY.

Sheesh, she says that like lower taxes, job creation, a thriving economy, and a safer country are bad thing.

Democrats. *eye roll*

Not bad advice.

Nothing calms crazy down like telling it to calm down.

Heh.

Oof.

OMG NOT THE LOWER CASE LETTERS. WITHOUT LOWER CASE LETTERS IT WILL ALWAYS LOOK LIKE WE’RE YELLING WHEN WE WRITE.

Perfect.

So not a good visual.

*all over body shiver*

Jim Acosta was also sorta freaked out by the pinned tweet:

He’s only trolling whiners like Acosta.

Trump’s supporters loved it.

Every. Single. Time.

