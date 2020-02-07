Now we see why AOC, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley were making snide remarks about being radicals.

This is some terrifying stuff, folks. Seriously. Yeah yeah, this editor tends to be a tad bit dramatic BUT this really is screwed up. Better yet, just watch Tucker Carlson go over the piece of legislation and even quote it word-for-word in some parts … and then remind everyone you know to get their arses out and vote in November.

Must Watch Tucker Carlson Monologue Tucker Exposing America Last Immigration Bill (New Way Forward Act) Supported By Ilhan Omar & AOC Maybe The Most Insane Immigration Bill Ever Tucker: "An entirely new country, in which resistance is crushed, & they’re in charge forever." pic.twitter.com/8FSsNOownL — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 7, 2020

Umm … yikes, right?

They want to make it where illegal immigrants can’t be deported even when they break the law. Granted, being here illegally is breaking the law in the first place but we digress.

Tucker Nails It "A growing wing of the Democratic party views America itself as essentially illegitimate, a rogue state in which everything must be destroyed & remade: our laws, our institutions, our customs, our freedoms, our history, our values." America First vs America Last pic.twitter.com/eKZu23M8Ca — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 7, 2020

Democrats have lost their party to socialists.

Sorry, not sorry.

By far the most insane part of the "The New Way Forward Act": Title VII-Right to Come Home "The Secretary of Homeland Security shall provide transportation for aliens eligible for reopening or reconsideration of their proceedings under this section, AT GOVERNMENT EXPENSE" pic.twitter.com/uyTIsU2t6W — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 7, 2020

‘Right to Come Home.’

That’s cute.

And we get to pay for their transportation, lucky us!

Ok, is it just us or are these House Democrats seriously and completely effed in the head?

The ACLU endorsed this garbage bill earlier this year. "This legislation also decriminalizes migration by ending federal criminal prosecutions for improper entry and reentry to the U.S." That's Open F*cking Bordershttps://t.co/fMHeaQivvb — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 7, 2020

Hey, at least they’ve stopped pretending to be the party of JFK.

